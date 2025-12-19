AAFT's 18th Global Film Festival Noida 2025 Opens with Spectacular Grandeur -- Crowned the Biggest Academic Film Festival in the World

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19: The 18th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) 2025, presented by the AAFT, burst into life at the legendary Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, with an atmosphere charged with excitement, global participation, and an exceptional lineup of distinguished guests.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Global Film Festival, formally inaugurated the festival, proudly declaring it "the biggest academic film festival of the world," marking yet another milestone in AAFT's legacy of excellence.

The opening ceremony was a remarkable gathering of film legends, global diplomats, industry pioneers, and cultural leaders, making it one of the most prestigious film festival inaugurations ever hosted by an educational institution.

Mrs. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Environmentalist, Former Union Minister & Founder of People for Animals, delivered a compelling address on the newly launched CINEKIND Award, an initiative committed to promoting kindness, compassion, and human values through cinema. A deeply impressed T.P. Agarwal stated, "I have never seen a film festival of such stature, size, and grandeur in any institution in the world. It is beyond the reach of any institution to match a festival of this scale."

Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar, National Award-winning filmmaker, expressed heartfelt gratitude and admiration for AAFT, praising the festival for nurturing young creative minds and shaping the future of Indian cinema. Sunita Ahuja, popular social media influencer and wife of Bollywood icon Govinda, applauded the students, saying she was amazed by the vibrancy and magnitude of AAFT during her first visit to the campus.

Leading figures from the Indian film fraternity expressed enthusiastic support: Abhay Sinha, President IMPPA & President Elect FFI (2026), appreciated the festival's global vision and AAFT's consistent leadership in film education. Firdausal Hasan, President FFI, shared his pride in the achievements of AAFT and Marwah Studios. Sakshi Mehra, President MPA, remarked that "Marwah Studios is an industry in itself." Tushar Amrish Goel, Director of The Taj Story, praised the festival's professional execution and inspiring atmosphere. Mukesh Tyagi, Actor & BJP Spokesperson, lauded the festival's contribution to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.

The powerful presence of international ambassadors highlighted India's growing influence as a global cultural bridge. H.E. Juris Bone, Ambassador of Latvia, launched the Indo-Latvia Film and Cultural Forum, calling it a "historic, visionary initiative". H.E. Alberto Antonio Guani, Ambassador of Uruguay, expressed deep admiration for Dr. Marwah's global cultural initiatives. H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, shared his delight at witnessing such a massive cultural movement. Cdr. K.L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros, added, "Miracles take place at Marwah Studios every time I come here."

Also gracing the occasion were: G.D. Mehta and Rajinder Singh of MPA, Renowned Actor Arjan Bajwa, Nishant Ujjwal of IMPPA, Inga Skruzmane, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Latvia, Faisal Mahmud, Press Minister, Bangladesh High Commission, Metsing Ediel Lemphane, Counsellor, High Commission of Lesotho, Ms. Nohely Salinas Gonzalez & Ms. Ediza Marlene Jimenez Moreno, Embassy of Panama, and Mr. Ibrahim Besthawi, Counsellor, Embassy of the State of Palestine.

The festival grounds were vibrant, colourful, and pulsating with energy as thousands of film lovers, students, professionals, and cultural delegates gathered to celebrate the world of cinema.

Across three thrilling days, the festival will host: 52 curated events, Film screenings from India and across the world, Workshops & masterclasses by acclaimed filmmakers, Seminars, discussions & cultural showcases, Exhibitions and interactive sessions With its unparalleled programming and massive participation, the 18th GFFN stands as one of the most diverse and impactful film festivals internationally.

For nearly two decades, the Global Film Festival Noida has served as a powerful bridge between academia and global cinema, strengthening India's presence on the world cultural map. The 2025 edition reaffirms AAFT's commitment to world-class education, creative innovation, and international cultural diplomacy.

The festival continues to inspire, empower, and ignite passionsolidifying AAFT's place as a global leader in film and creative arts education. Film Director Ashok Tyagi also Secretary General of ICMEI paid vote of thanks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor