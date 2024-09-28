AAHOA Welcomes OYO's Acquisition of G6 Brands

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 28: AAHOA, the world's largest hotel owners association, welcomes OYO's recent acquisition of G6 Hospitality, which includes Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands. This acquisition signals a new chapter in the U.S. hospitality landscape. With an estimated 98 per cent of G6 Hospitality properties owned by AAHOA Members, this landmark deal marks a promising opportunity for continued growth, collaboration, and innovation in the budget hotel sector.

OYO's acquisition of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands from Blackstone for USD 525 million positions the India-based hotel company for significant expansion in the U.S. market.

"AAHOA looks forward to building a robust relationship with OYO, ensuring the continued success of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 franchise network," said Chairman Miraj S. Patel. "Our members have always valued the strong partnerships we've developed with G6, and we expect this new chapter with OYO to strengthen those ties. Together, we can continue to innovate and deliver high-quality experiences for guests."

OYO's acquisition presents new opportunities for shared success, given its plans to maintain Motel 6/Studio 6 operations while infusing fresh ideas.

"We are excited about what the future holds," said President & CEO Laura Lee Blake. "OYO's acquisition of G6 brings a unique combination of global expertise and local market understanding that we believe will benefit both our members and the broader hospitality community. At AAHOA, we remain committed to supporting our members through these industry shifts, ensuring they are equipped to thrive in an evolving marketplace."

As OYO integrates the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, AAHOA remains committed to supporting its members and fostering productive partnerships that drive the industry forward.

AAHOA is the largest hotel owners association in the nation, with Member-owned properties representing a significant part of the U.S. economy. AAHOA's 20,000 members own 60% of the hotels in the United States and are responsible for 1.7% of the nation's GDP. More than 1 million employees work at AAHOA member-owned hotels, earning $47 billion annually, and member-owned hotels support 4.2 million U.S. jobs across all sectors of the hospitality industry. AAHOA's mission is to advance and protect the business interests of hotel owners through advocacy, industry leadership, professional development, member benefits, and community engagement.

