Aanchal Saini Wins Miss Urvashi 2024, Mahvish Khan is First Runner-up, Mamta Khinchi Second Runner-up

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 29: The grand finale of the national-level beauty pageant, Miss Urvashi 2024 Season 3, was a dazzling affair, showcasing the elegance and grace of its contestants. Held over a seven-day finale week, the event culminated in an intense battle for the coveted Miss Urvashi crown, where the top 30 finalists showcased their charm in both Western and Indo-Western outfits.

Aanchal Saini from Nagpur emerged as the winner of Miss Urvashi 2024, Mahvish Khan from Delhi secured the first runner-up position, and Mamta Khinchi from Jaipur was named second runner-up.

The competition, held at a film studio on Delhi Road, was organized by Elite Production. The event saw 30 finalists vying for the crown after being selected from a pool of 1200 applicants from across the country. These top 30 models, aged between 20 and 27, were chosen through a rigorous selection process, which included both online and offline auditions.

Founder of the pageant, Virendra Agarwal, and show director, Rachna Chaudhary, highlighted that Miss Urvashi is unique as it does not charge any registration fees from participants. The seven-day finale week, held from October 20 to 27, featured several enriching activities for the finalists, including grooming sessions, portfolio shoots, a talent round, self-styling, self-defense workshops, environmental awareness through a Havan Pooja, and tree plantation activities. The grand finale saw the finalists impressing the jury with their confidence and talent through their ramp walks.

The esteemed jury for the event included Bollywood actress Simran Ahuja, Miss Intercontinental India Bhawna Vaishnav, and Bollywood actor Jeetu Verma Jojo. Special guest Haryanvi singer Ajay Bhagat also graced the event with his presence.

As the winner of Miss Urvashi 2024, Aanchal Saini took home a cash prize of INR 11 lakhs. All participants received gift hampers and exciting opportunities to work in Bollywood films and music video albums.

This grand event marked yet another successful edition of Miss Urvashi, celebrating beauty, talent, and empowerment at a national level.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor