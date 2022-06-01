Aarambh' 22 rocks the city of Bengaluru with a myriad of electrifying performances

Bengaluru witnessed the biggest extravaganza since the pandemic as Aarambh 2022 rocked the city with a myriad of electrifying performances.

Organized by KidsChaupal, an ed-tech start-up that aims at honing the skills of children, Aarambh is an annual cultural event that aims at giving wings to the dreams of aspiring young dancers out there and helping them take their first step toward a successful dance career.

Speaking about Aarambh 2022, Devendra Jaiswal & Dhiraj Singh, the Co-founders of KidsChaupal said, "It is a celebration of the progress that has been made by the efforts of millions to overcome the traumatic experiences of COVID-19 and a reminder that there is still much more left to be accomplished."

Among the diplomats and dignitaries attending the event were Dr Amit Nagpal, President, Bloggers Alliance, veteran Bollywood writer, director, and actor Karan Razdan, renowned Kannada film director P. Sheshadri, National Flim Award Winner, Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, and Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru.

KidsChaupal is also one of the pioneer Indian companies that developed a live learning platform. Mainstream education focuses more on academia, but skill training, which focuses on identifying, training, and nurturing talent in any desired field, will help the students to be confident and job-ready. To accomplish this, KidsChaupal has come up with a model of various curriculums for developing the skills of kids at the schooling level. The model developed is a result of years of research conducted by experts in every field. It promotes a holistic view of skill development throughout the curriculum.

Sharing his larger vision, Jaiswal & Singh added, "In a world where our daily lives are intrinsically intertwined with technology, exposure to performing arts will assist children in their holistic development. We are in the process of coming up with various holistic development offerings in Theatre, Music, and Dance and I believe that this is just the beginning. India is a hub of talent and if nurtured in the right direction, we will be able to make it the 'Skill Capital of the world' and give a bright future to the generations to come."

A major highlight of Aarambh 2022 was the spellbinding dance performance featuring Tisya Singh. On the occasion, her upcoming novel was also announced. Tisya, a multi-talented 16-year-old girl who already has so many achievements to her name at an age when kids are busy memorising the periodic table, is the brand ambassador of KidsChaupal. She is an inspiration for the kids of this generation who need to find a balance between their needs and wants to survive the demand in the coming years of the 21st century.

KidsChaupal is an ed-tech start-up, Founded in 2020 by Devendra Jaiswal, Dhiraj Singh and Ashish Srivastva KidsChaupal aims at honing the skills of children to be ready for their future.

Their vision is to enable the exposure of kids to multiple learning choices, exposure to inter-disciplinary ways of thinking, and help them make career choices beyond popular opinion.

They offer over 100+ courses and classes in areas ranging from Personality Development, Vocational Training, Arts and Crafts, Health & Fitness, Performing Arts, Languages, Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship.

They offer over 100+ courses and classes in areas ranging from Personality Development, Vocational Training, Arts and Crafts, Health & Fitness, Performing Arts, Languages, Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship. With over 45000 kids enrolled, and 500+ mentors on board with KidsChaupal, they conduct approximately 7000 hours of skill development classes every month.

It also focuses on the professional and leadership development of teachers and offers regular workshops/webinars and training programs based on NEP 2020.

KidsChaupal is not only backed by experienced industry experts in the country but also US-based investors and mentors. KidsChaupal has been tying up with several public and private schools for delivering experiential sessions to the students with the help of mentors and teachers.

