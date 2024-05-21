Aarogya Pathcare Expands Its Health Testing at Home Service to 10 New Cities Across India

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Aarogya Pathcare, India's fastest-growing network of pathology laboratory health startups, is delighted to announce the expansion of its health testing at home service to ten additional cities across the nation. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Aarogya Pathcare's journey, bringing its services to over 50 cities and generating employment opportunities for over 500 individuals, particularly in states like Punjab and Haryana.

All healthcare tests offered by Aarogya Pathcare can be conveniently booked through the company's website. With this service, test samples are collected from the comfort of one's home, and an online smart report is promptly delivered, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for customers. Presently, Aarogya Pathcare attends to approximately 500 customers daily, administering a diverse array of tests spanning from blood to urine samples.

Commenting on the expansion, Sumit Kumar Choudhary, CEO and Founder of Aarogya Pathcare, expressed his gratitude for the support and trust of customers throughout the company's journey. "We are proud to extend our health testing at home service to more cities across India, ensuring that quality diagnostics are accessible to all. This journey is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare. Our next goal is to make health testing at home accessible for over 100 million Indians, solidifying our position as India's fastest-growing network of pathology laboratories."

Since its establishment on October 2, 2015, Aarogya Pathcare has led the charge in revolutionizing healthcare delivery in India. Registered at the Registrar of Companies in Delhi, the company operates predominantly within the Community, Personal and Social services sector, effectively meeting the rising demand for accessible diagnostics. From its modest beginnings, Aarogya Pathcare has experienced remarkable growth and influence. Initially starting with a single laboratory in Delhi, the company has expanded its footprint to encompass over 25 cities, with ambitious plans for further expansion in the pipeline.

This expansion solidifies the company's leadership in the healthcare industry, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Indian communities. Aarogya Pathcare continues to uphold its mission of ensuring convenient, efficient, and accessible healthcare testing for all segments of society.

For more information, please visit: https://aarogyapathcare.in/

