Aarvee Entertainments Hosts Star-Studded Event: Super Mom, Super Woman, India's Pride Icon Award 2024 & Season 3 of India's Fashion League

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Aarvee Entertainments, the brainchild of international model and actress Roopa Shastry, held its much-anticipated award night, celebrating outstanding talents across various fields in the health sector, pharma sector and social industries. Founded by the Nari Ratna awardee, Roopa Shastry along with Dr. Vijay Shastry Aarvee Entertainments has grown from strength to strength, extending its creative reach beyond geographical and industry limits.

The award night was graced by the presence of the renowned actress Mahima Chaudhary as the chief guest. The event was a grand celebration of talent, with numerous awards recognizing the best in television, fashion, and entertainment. Mahima adds 'A Night to Remember' the event was a resounding success, marked by glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments. I'm externely happy and honoured to be part of the event with Dr Vijay and Roopa Shashtry supporting the cause and good work.

Roopa Shastry, the visionary behind Aarvee Entertainments, expressed her gratitude and pride in the accomplishments of the awardees. Her dedication to pushing the boundaries of luxury and fashion through innovative event production has positioned Aarvee Entertainments as a leader in the industry.

"We aim to create events that are not just visually stunning but also deeply memorable because we support a cause towards Cancer Patients," said Roopa Shastry. "The award ceremony is a testament to the incredible talent we have in our industry, and I am honored to celebrate these achievements."

Guest of honours and Awardees who was been felicitated from different industries and individuals _ Dr. Sneha Deshpande, Charles Williams, Pratap Gulabrao Patil, Rahul Shukla, Kuldeep Khanna, Club Mahindra, St. Wilfred's Institute of Pharmacy, Malabar Gold, Dr. Sachin Patil (Swami), Raja Designer Studio, Scale Up Communications, Violet, Today Magazine, INIFD Global, Orane International, Cafe Special, Dr. Kishor Patil, Dr. Gitanjali Thakur, Shery Naresh, Ramneet Saini, Dhanraj Gopal Kasat, Adnan Deshmukh, Milind Rane CEO Atharva Travel, Lakshya Sharma, Yash Shelar, Suraaj Kute, Vidya Late Kamble, Simran Ahuja, Adv. Somesh Vaidya, Hema Jagtap Tupe, Tejinder Kaur Chopra, Muskan Baig, Sarla Pandey, Kajal Manjani, Divya Shubhangi Sudam Chaudhari, Arpita Mukherjee, Piyali Toshniwal were awarded.

Celebrities awardees

Taher Shabbir, Aditya Deshmukh, Alankriitaa Sahai, Charul Malik,

Producer Binaiferr, Jyotica Tangri, Nyraa Banerjee, Bebika Dhurve, Smilie Suri, Sambhavna Seth, Kalpana Gandharva, Kate Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Simran Kaur Suri, Samaira Sandhu, Urvashi Upadhyay amongst others

The award night not only honored the best and brightest but also set a precedent for future events, showcasing Aarvee Entertainments' ability to blend artistry with technical prowess, creating an experience that resonates well beyond the evening.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor