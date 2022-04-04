Aatma Music & Ganesh Acharya join hands for their upcoming 10 music videos

Having achieved a feat of having almost 5 million subscribers, Aatma Music has laid out big plans for 2022.

The first big announcement towards achieving a reputation of an established music label and that which announces that Aatma Music has arrived on a grand scale is that of its collaboration with the maestro Choreographer-Director Ganesh Acharya.

When contacted, the producer, Vaseem Qureshi excitedly announced, "We have to announce that Ganesh Acharya is onboard as director and choreographer for our upcoming ten music videos. We are extremely proud of being associated with such a legend like Ganesh Acharya. This is all I can reveal at the moment and the details of our upcoming music videos will be announced very shortly."

The recent music video that released on Aatma Music's YouTube channel was Siddharth Nigam's 'Mere Sanam' which went viral just within a few moments of the launch and shattered previous records. Among other highly popular music videos from Aatma Music are 'Tu Mera Misra Hai' featuring Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu, Bhavin Bhanushali and Samiksha Sud's 'Block No Kariya Kar' and 'Lockdown' featuring Rakhi Sawant and Salman Shaikh.

Ayyub Qureshi the producer revealed, "It was recently during working with Ganesh Acharya in Dubai for our under-production film that stars Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif, that Ayyub and me developed a good rapport with Ganeshji who was choreographing the last song of our upcoming feature film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Amidst our talks with him it was decided and agreed by all of us that Ganesh Acharya would be the choreographer-director of the next 10 music videos from our label Aatma Music."

AATMA Music is one of the fastest growing music label aiming to provide platform to new talents. Being a part of Qureshi Productions Pvt. Ltd Mumbai, they specialize in marketing, promoting, distributing and licensing great records.

