Aavin hikes prices of paneer, badam mix in Chennai and suburbs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 : The Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Milk Producer's Federation, which sells dairy products under the brand Aavin, has hiked prices for paneer and badam mix in Chennai and its suburbs.

The revised retail prices will come into force with immediate effect, the Federation said in an official notification.

The retail price of one kg paneer, which was Rs 450, now goes up to Rs 550 starting Tuesday. For 500 gm and 200 gm, the prices have been raised from Rs 250 to Rs 300 and Rs 100 to Rs 120, respectively.

For badam mix (200 gm), the retail price has been hiked from Rs 100 to Rs 120.

In late May, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also holds a cooperation portfolio, requesting "urgent intervention" in directing Amul to desist from milk procurement from the milk shed area of Aavin in the state.

Stalin said in his letter that the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union (Amul) had utilised their multi-state cooperative licence to install chilling centres and a processing plant in Krishnagiri District, besides planning to procure milk through FPOs and SHGs in and around Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

Further, Stalin noted it had been a norm in India to let cooperatives thrive without infringing on each other's milk-shed area, and asserted that such cross-procurement goes against the spirit of 'Operation White Flood'.

Aavin has played a major role in the state and is Tamil Nadu's apex cooperative marketing federation.

