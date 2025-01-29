Aayush wellness allocates Rs. 50 million investment corpus to accelerate growth and innovation

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 29: Aayush Wellness Limited, India's Innovative Healthcare Company, marks another step in its journey of becoming a leader in the health care and wellness market. Company has formed a Strategic Growth Division with a Rs. 50 Million Corpus invest in ambitious startups and existing businesses that have the potential to revolutionize the industry, drive innovation, and make a lasting impact on consumers' well-being.

Beyond capital, Aayush Wellness will provide portfolio companies with access to its extensive network, industry expertise and operational guidance to accelerate their growth trajectory.

With a firm strategic focus on growth and scalability, Aayush Wellness Limited is open to join Angel Networks, Private Equity Investors, Incubation Centers and Industry Associations to identify, invest and nurture the next generation of transformative health care solutions, technologies including artificial intelligence, products, infrastructure and business models. By investing in startups and/ or existing ventures that align with its mission of enhancing consumer health, Aayush Wellness aims to foster ground breaking innovations that address pressing wellness needs, improve quality of life, and contribute to sustainable health practices.

"By collaborating with forward-thinking organizations, we're not just expanding our portfolio, we are fueling a movement toward smarter, more personalized health and wellness solutions," said, Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited. "Our vision is to be at the forefront of a healthier future, empowering individuals with the right tools, products, and Services to lead healthier lives."

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Aayush Wellness is seeking to leverage synergies with these startups to accelerate product development, enhance customer engagement, and reach broader markets, positioning the company as a leader in India's rapidly growing health and wellness sector.

Through its investments, Aayush Wellness is laying the foundation for a brighter future in health and wellness, one where innovation and consumer-centric solutions are at the heart of its operations.

About Aayush Wellness Limited (an ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's smart nutrition company committed to offer quality and Services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com

