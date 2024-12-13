Aayush Wellness Limited Bags Export Order Worth USD 3 Million, Forays Into Global South Markets

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 13: Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE: 539528], India's Smart nutrition Company and a prominent player in health and wellness segment is pleased to announce that the Company has received a significant order worth US $ 3 million from M/s Cosmos Holdings Pte Ltd, a leading distributor in Singapore, to supply various healthcare and nutraceutical products.

Singapore's health supplements market is estimated to be worth US $ 202.8 million in 2024 and its annual growth rate is projected to be 3.81% p.a. This order marks a significant milestone for Aayush Wellness Limited and marks its entry on a global nutraceuticals and healthcare market.

Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director said that "The success our products in India has laid the foundation for the company's foray into international markets, starting with Singaporea hub for health-conscious consumers. This is Company's first export order and mark's the Company entry in the premium Singaporean Market. This shall have a substantial impact on the company operational performance and expansion plans by developing the export market for our products."

This agreement signifies a major step in Aayush Wellness's global expansion strategy. This contract with Cosmos Holdings Pte Ltd not only enhances profitability but also establishes a strong foothold in Southeast Asia, positioning the company for continued success.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aayush Wellness will provide its flagship nutraceutical products to cater to Singapore's growing demand for high-quality dietary supplements including effervescent tablets, marine collagen, probiotics, and super greens powders and more in a period of 1 year.

This strategic partnership, combined with exceptional financial performance and innovative product launches, reinforce Aayush Wellness Limited's growing market presence and position as a key player in the health and wellness industry.

Aayush Wellness Limited Achieves a 220.40% Stock Surge in just 11 months, Fuelled by Strategic Partnership and Record-Breaking Earnings.

In Q1FY25, Aayush Wellness delivered its best-ever quarterly performance, recording an impressive 6300% year-on-year growth in revenue, which surged to Rs. 1110.56 lakhs. The Company has reported exceptional growth in the last one year with half year revenues increasing by 3006% and Net Profit growing by 225% in H1 of FY 25.

The company also showcased exceptional half-year results, with revenue growth of 3006% and a 225% increase in net profit during H1FY25.

Aayush Wellness has successfully launched innovative products, including Herbal Pan Masala, Sleep Gummies, and Beauty Vitamins Gummies, which have been instrumental in driving growth.

To celebrate its success and strengthen shareholder value, the company declared a bonus issue in a 1:2 ratio during Dhanteras this year. Additionally, Aayush Wellness has announced plans to raise up to Rs. 50 crores through a rights issue to fund its ambitious business expansion strategies.

These achievements, coupled with first export order, a strong product pipeline and robust financial performance, reinforce Aayush Wellness Limited's growing market presence and position as a key player in the health and wellness industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor