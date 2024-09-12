Aayush Wellness sees rapid expansion in the Herbal & Nutraceuticals market

New Delhi [India], September 12: Health and Wellness Industry: The Indian health and wellness industry is growing rapidly as consumers shift toward preventive healthcare, prioritising wellness and disease prevention over reactive treatments. This change is driven by increasing lifestyle-related health issues like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. People are adopting healthier lifestyles with regular exercise, balanced diets, and proactive health monitoring. Technological advancements, such as health apps and wearables, support this shift by offering real-time tracking and personalised care. Integrating modern innovations with traditional practices like Ayurveda, the industry is set to reach a projected valuation of $1,299.84 billion by 2024, reflecting its significant expansion.

About the Company:

Aayush Wellness Ltd (BSE – 539528) the (ISO- 9000 and 22000 certified company), established initially as Aayush Food and Herbs Ltd. in 1989 and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has emerged as a pioneering force in the health and wellness industry. The journey began with a vision to deliver high-quality health and food products. Over the years, Aayush Wellness Limited built a legacy of consistency and excellence in this endeavour. Aayush Wellness is revolutionising the health and wellness space by combining modern science with the wisdom of contemporary Ayurveda. This innovative approach enables the company to deliver premium, research-backed, and scientifically proven health solutions. As consumer demand for natural and effective wellness products grows, Aayush Wellness focuses on preventive healthcare with rigorously developed products that deliver accurate results.

Their commitment to blending the best of nature and science ensures they meet the needs of today's health-conscious individuals. Positioned as a leader in the nutraceutical market, the company's holistic approach aims to make optimal well-being achievable for all. Aayush Wellness is poised for continued success as health awareness continues to rise globally.

Company Footprints

The company has successfully expanded its reach, distributing products across every region of India. A significant portion of sales is concentrated in critical markets such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where there is robust demand for their products.

Our Products

Herbal Products:

Herbal Pan Masala: With rising health consciousness, consumers are more aware of the harmful effects of tobacco and toxic substances in traditional pan masala. To address this, Aayush Wellness has introduced Aayush Herbal Pan Masala, offering a healthier alternative made from Ayurvedic ingredients. It delivers a similar taste and experience without the health risks.

Industry Overview

The pan masala

The pan masala market in India size reached INR 44,973.0 Crore in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 62,067.7 Crore by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032 (Source: IMARC).

Key Growth Drivers:

Changing Lifestyles and Rising Disposable Income:

With the evolving lifestyles of consumers in India, there has been a noticeable shift in their preferences for convenience and indulgence. As disposable income rises, people seek products that offer a quick and enjoyable experience. Pan masala, with its wide range of flavors and easy availability, caters precisely to these changing consumer patterns. It provides a convenient and refreshing option for those looking for a quick pick-me-up during their busy routines or social gatherings.

Rapid expansion of distribution networks:

The rapid expansion of distribution networks in the pan masala market refers to quickly growing supply chains, ensuring product availability in more locations. This includes increasing wholesalers, retailers, and regional distributors, especially in smaller towns. It boosts market reach, sales, and brand presence.

Aggressive Marketing:

Aggressive marketing activities and product promotions by manufacturers for popularising pan masala and reaching a broader consumer base are propelling the market growth Other factors, including easy product availability across various e-commerce platforms and continual product innovations by key players, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Nutraceuticals:

Dreamy Sleep Gummies:

Acknowledging the escalating issues of poor sleep quality, with 42 crores of Indians struggle with insomnia (Source: National Institute of Health) and the surging demand for natural wellness solutions, Aayush Wellness Limited is making a bold move in the thriving gummies market with the launch of its Sleep Gummies, crafted to enhance sleep quality and alleviate stress

Gummies Market:

Gummies have gained popularity for their practicality and enjoyable consumption experience. The India gummy market size was estimated at USD 316.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2030. Gummies provide a convenient and appealing alternative to traditional pills and capsules, making them a preferred choice for those looking for an easy and enjoyable way to support their wellness. The growing consumption of gummies by consumers as part of their preventive healthcare practices to fill nutrient gaps is expected to drive the market growth of the Gummies.

Nutraceuticals Industry Overview:

Nutraceuticals are products derived from food sources that offer additional health benefits beyond essential nutrition, often used to prevent chronic diseases or support overall well-being. The India nutraceuticals market size was estimated at USD 26.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. (Source: Grand View Research). The nutraceutical market is driven by rising consumer health consciousness, increased prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and growing demand for preventive healthcare. Key product categories include dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages, with ingredients like vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics playing a significant role. The market is expected to grow robust due to advancements in research and development, evolving consumer preferences, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

COMPANY PLANS TO LAUNCH MORE PRODUCTS IN THE HERBAL AND NUTRACEUTICALS SEGMENTS. THIS WILL FURTHER BOOST THE COMPANY'S TOPLINE AND BOTTOM LINE.

Company Performance:

The company achieved an impressive 6300% y-o-y topline growth and 183.56% y-o-y bottom-line growth. Company's total revenue stood Rs. 1110.56 lakhs vis-à-vis Rs. 17.35 lakhs in June 2023 and profit after tax stood at Rs 25.49 lakhs, vis-a-vis Rs 8.98 lakhs in the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) has also risen to Rs 0.79 per share vis-a-vis Rs. 0.28 per share, reflecting a substantial 184% y-o-y rise. This notable growth was fueled by the successful expansion and enhancement of its product portfolio, alongside solid performance across its core business segments in the Healthcare and wellness sector. In the June 2024 quarter, the company achieved a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 25.49 lakhs, representing a substantial increase of 51.30% compared to the PAT of Rs. 16.85 lakhs recorded in the previous quarter (March 2024).

Recent Announcements:

Stock Split and ESOP:- Aayush Wellness Limited recently received Board approval to subdivide its equity shares, splitting 1 share with a face value of Rs. 10 into 10 shares of Rs. 1 each. This move aims to boost liquidity and make shares more accessible to a broader range of investors. Additionally, the Board, based on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s recommendation, has introduced the ‘Aayush Wellness Limited – Employee Stock Option Plan 2024’ to attract and retain talent. Under this SEBI-compliant plan, 30,00,000 stock options will be granted to eligible employees of the company, its future group companies, subsidiaries, and associates.

Stock Data:

Stock Data (as on Sep 10th 2024) CMP 52.34 52 Weeks High/Low 52.34/2.55 Market cap Rs. 170 Cr. P/E 435x BSE Code 539528

Since April 2023, the company has demonstrated exceptional performance, with its stock price surging by an impressive 2,584.10%. An investment of Rs. 1 lakh made on April 1, 2023, would have appreciated to Rs. 26,84,100 as of September 9, 2024. This remarkable growth highlights the company’s robust financial health and significant value creation over the period.

