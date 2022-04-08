ABB India expands Gujarat factory to meet growing global demand for digital substation products and digital systems

ABB India today announced the inauguration of its expanded Digital Substation Products and Digital Systems factory in Vadodara, Gujarat. Located within ABB India's largest manufacturing campus, this new factory will meet the growing demand for a wide range of digital substation products and digital solutions in India and in more than 50 countries.

The manufacturing portfolio includes products like relays, while the solutions range from centralized protection and control systems, distribution automation, to bus transfer systems and arc protection for the electrical distribution network. These products are deployed across multiple industries from cement, steel, oil and gas to utilities (power distribution companies) and renewable energy projects through OEMs.

This facility manufactures four variants or series of relays, constituting a significant portion of ABB's portfolio of this product. The manufacturing of relays follows a complex testing sequence comprising of high voltage test, functional test and heat run test. ABB is one of the first in the industry to have automated the entire testing sequence. A special packaging software has been deployed which allows the products to be placed in the packaging bay only after checking the correct sequence of testing. Distribution Automation systems also enable remote monitoring and control of relays.

"India is projected to be among the top 3 energy consumers of the world by 2030 and currently is the fifth largest consumer*. This exponential increase in demand followed by the mix of diversified and distributed energy sources has increased the requirement for quality power equipment manufacturing in India. ABB's wide portfolio and future-proof technology has a significant role to play in supporting this growing demand," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India. "We have been consistently investing in Gujarat, making it one of our largest manufacturing campuses. The inauguration of this facility demonstrates our commitment to partner India's grid expansion and clean energy targets."

By supervising the safe continuity of electrical networks and reliable power distribution, relays, centralized protection and control systems will play a critical role in India's renewable energy and carbon reduction targets. The Indian government has a vision to increase the local manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment, making India a global hub by setting up dedicated manufacturing zones in the country.

"The electrification of energy grids around the world has increased focus on reliable energy distribution, with connected, digital technologies a key enabler for transforming power distribution networks. Digitalization can offer new levels of safety, real-time control and monitoring of power flow, seamless communication, self-diagnosis and data processing," said Ganesh Kothawade, Senior Vice President, Electrification Business, ABB India. "The wide range of digital substation products and digital system solutions manufactured in our new facility will help meet growing demand from our customers to improve the reliability, speed, accuracy and efficiency of their electrical equipment and networks."

Notes to editors: ABB has been carrying out operations from the Maneja, Vadodara manufacturing facility for more than 50 years. The campus also includes manufacturing facilities for digital substation products and digital systems, motors, generators and turbochargers, catering to a wide customer base, including government utilities and industries in India and abroad. Some of the overseas geographies catered to are Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. The presence of ABB India in Maneja, Vadodara has additionally led to development of a strong supplier base of ~300 small and medium entrepreneurs. This 55-acre campus in Maneja, which is ABB India's largest manufacturing location in India also houses a world-class testing center, research and development facility and a well-equipped training centre for customers and employees.

India's domestic electrical equipment market is estimated to reach USD 72 billion and exports to USD 13 billion by 2025, as per reports by The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA).

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

ABB's Electrification Business Area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries, with over 200 manufacturing sites. Our 55,000-plus employees are dedicated to delivering safe, smart, and sustainable electrification. With ABB AbilityTM enabled digital solutions at its core, our portfolio protects, connects, and optimizes the flow of electrical energy, including the integration of renewables and energy storage for smarter electricity distribution for utilities, industry, infrastructure, and transportation. For more information visit

