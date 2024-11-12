ABB India Revamps Faridabad Facility, Boosting Sustainability and Efficiency

BusinessWire India

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 12: ABB India's IEC LV motors business is expanding and transforming the company's long-established manufacturing facility in the country. Started in 1951, it now boasts of an expanded modern workplace facility with upgraded shopfloors. IEC LV motors are known as the workhorses of Indian industries and play a crucial role across sectors. The facility has evolved over the decades into a hub for IE3 and IE4 high-energy efficient motors, as well as specialized motors like flameproof motors, smoke extraction motors, crane duty motors, brake motors, etc.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, the 36,000 square meter Faridabad facility has taken the lead in promoting practices that align with this vision. It has embraced renewable energy usage and improved energy efficiency across the plant to achieve a low carbon operation. The realization of RE100 global commitment to eliminate Scope 2 GHG emissions from its operations was achieved with the utilization of renewable electricity including inhouse solar power generation of 180 MWh in 2023. The facility's dedication to environmentally friendly practices has earned it the 'Platinum level Green Factory Buildings' certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Additionally, the facility has diverted ~99% of its waste away from landfill, aligning with the company's long-term sustainability targets of zero waste to landfill.

"The recent inauguration and the consistent upgrade of the Faridabad facility not only marks a significant milestone in our long-standing legacy but also underscores our commitment to technology and sustainability. Our deep presence is embodied in our partnerships to enrich the local ecosystem of the supplier base. This location is a key contributor to our energy efficient IE3 and IE4 motors, which now constitute half of our motor orders. Specialized motors like the flameproof motors, manufactured from Faridabad are enhancing the safety of countless installations across India. By investing in community building and energy-efficient solutions, we aim to meet the evolving needs of our customers while contributing positively to the environment," said Sanjeev Arora, President - Motion Business, ABB India.

ABB India remains focused on enhancing local manufacturing capabilities, productivity, and quality, essential components for competitiveness on the global stage. The adoption of higher efficiency technologies, digitalization, and automation will play a pivotal role in improving cost efficiency and overall performance. By fostering a supportive ecosystem for technology adoption, ABB is well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities in various sectors, including data centers, pharmaceuticals, and bioethanol.

ABB Motion, a global leader in motors and drives, is at the core of accelerating a more productive and sustainable future. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to contribute to energy efficient, decarbonizing and circular solutions for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services we support our customers and partners to achieve better performance, safety and reliability. To help the world's industries outrun - leaner and cleaner, we deliver motor-driven solutions for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Building on over 140 years of domain expertise in electric powertrains, our more than 22,000 employees across 100 countries learn and improve every day. go.abb/motion

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 105,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

