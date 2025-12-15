ABC Talkies Launches Its Division, ABC FilmFactory: A Transparent Cinema Marketplace Empowering Independent Filmmakers

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 15: ABC Talkies proudly introduces ABC FilmFactory, a dedicated cinema marketplace crafted exclusively for independent filmmakers. Rooted in the principle of 100% transparency, the platform ensures creators retain complete control over their rights and earnings — with absolutely no hidden fees.

Designed for speed and simplicity, ABC FilmFactory enables filmmakers to distribute their films in just minutes through a seamless three-step process: Upload, Set Your Price, and Earn.

ABC FilmFactory is rapidly emerging as a trusted global ally for creators. With more than 1,600 filmmakers already on board, the platform's focus on fair monetization, direct audience access, and streamlined distribution continues to attract storytellers from across the world. It empowers filmmakers to showcase their work, reach wider audiences, and build sustainable careers — all while retaining full creative ownership.

Founders Speak

Shalibhadra Shah, Co-Founder of ABC FilmFactory, shared the vision behind the platform:

“Every filmmaker deserves a fair chance to share their stories with the world. ABC FilmFactory was created to remove barriers and offer a transparent, supportive space where creators can truly thrive. We intentionally built the distribution experience to be simple and intuitive — a three-step journey: Upload, Price, and Earn. Our mission has always been to bring clarity and fairness to film distribution, and we're proud of how far we've come over the past four years.”

Gunadeep P. N., Director – Growth & Strategic Alliances, ABC FilmFactory, added:

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between independent filmmakers and audiences hungry for authentic, diverse cinema. By keeping access affordable — as low as ₹2–3 per film — we're opening the doors for more people to experience independent stories, while ensuring creators are fairly compensated. Stories deserve to reach audiences, and ultimately, audiences decide a film's fate.”

Through its strong distribution network, ABC FilmFactory also supports filmmakers in distributing and licensing their films through major partner platforms, expanding reach and monetisation opportunities.

For audiences, ABC FilmFactory offers a curated selection of fresh, untold stories at an affordable price — effectively democratising access to independent cinema. For creators, it provides a dedicated space to present their vision, grow their audience, and build long-term, sustainable careers.

With ABC FilmFactory, filmmakers finally have a platform where their stories don't just exist — they truly flourish. ABC Talkies and ABC FilmFactory remain committed to nurturing the next generation of storytellers and ensuring independent cinema thrives in the digital age.

For more information, please visit: https://abcfilmfactory.com/

