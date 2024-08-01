Abdussalam Hassan Telal Group - received Global Icon of Arab Fashion Award at the Prestigious APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2024 in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: In a remarkable recognition of entrepreneurial excellence and societal impact, Abdussalam Hassan Chokly, the visionary founder and chairman of the Telal Group, was honoured with the Global Icon of Arab fashion Award at the esteemed APJ Abdul Kalam Award for 2024. The ceremony was organized at the Delhi Vidhansabha, Old Secretariat, New Delhi.

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to scientific development, humanities, students' welfare and Contribution to Entrepreneurship as well. The APJ Abdul Kalam Award recognizes Chokly not just for his business acumen, but also for his significant contributions to education, healthcare, and community development across multiple countries. His journey from a small town in Kerala to building a global fashion and lifestyle empire epitomizes the spirit of innovation and perseverance.

Under his exceptional leadership, the Telal group has grown from a single store in Dubai to an international conglomerate operating across 12 industries in 9 countries, with over 1800 employees. Today, the group's commitment to quality, innovation, and social responsibility has set new benchmarks in the Middle Eastern business landscape.

The award ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries. Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Raj Niwas Goel, Manoj Kumar, Member of Parliament from Sasaram, Imran Hussain, Cabinet Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Deputy Mayor Delhi Municipal corporation, Dr Mazin Al Masoudi, Ambassador of Arab League Mission, Delhi and many more.

Expressing his happiness, he quoted "I am deeply overwhelmed with a profound sense of gratitude and humility. This recognition, named after one of India's most visionary leaders, carries a weight of responsibility. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's life and work have been a constant source of inspiration throughout my journey. The Telal Group has always strived to be more than just a business entity; we see ourselves as catalysts for positive change, whether it's through job creation, skill development, or our initiatives in education and healthcare. As we move forward, we are more committed than ever to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. I am deeply grateful to the award committee for considering me worthy of this recognition. I am also thankful to my family for their unwavering support, to my team for their dedication, and to our customers and partners for their trust."

As the Telal Group prepares to expand to 100 retail outlets across Europe, GCC, and Asian countries by 2025, this award stands as a testament to Chokly's global vision and his role in bridging cultures through business.

