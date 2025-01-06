Abeer Vivek Abrol Launches Abrol Signature in Malad West- A Landmark Project Completed Before Deadline

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Abeer Vivek Abrol, Vice President of Abrol Builders & Developers, proudly announces the launch of 'Abrol Signature', a premium residential project located in the prime locality of Jan Kalyan Nagar, Malad West.

Setting a new benchmark in timely project delivery, Abrol Signature was completed well ahead of its RERA deadline of October 25, 2025. The project received its Occupation Certificate (OC) on November 7, 2024, underscoring the developer's commitment to quality and efficiency.

Strategically located near the upcoming metro station, Abrol Signature offers spacious 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments designed for modern families. With state-of-the-art amenities, including a fully equipped gymnasium, the project provides a luxurious yet convenient lifestyle.

Speaking at the launch event, Abeer Vivek Abrol said, "We are proud to have completed Abrol Signature ahead of schedule, reflecting our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. This project combines thoughtfully designed homes, premium amenities, and an unbeatable location to redefine urban living."

Project Highlights:

* Prime location at Jan Kalyan Nagar, Malad West

* Proximity to the metro station for enhanced connectivity

* 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments with modern designs and features

* A fully equipped gymnasium for health and wellness

* Completed before the RERA deadline of October 25, 2025, with OC received on November 7, 2024

The early completion of Abrol Signature is a testament to the efficiency and professionalism of Abrol Builders & Developers, a name synonymous with quality and timely delivery in the real estate industry.

For more details about the project, please contact:

Abrol Builders & Developers

Email: vabrol6@gmail.com

Phone: 62 30 80 30 80

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor