Abhay Health Acquires MNP Healthcare Expanding its Footprint in the Indian Healthcare Sector

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 28: Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. (AHPL), one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian OTC healthcare market, announced the acquisition of MNP Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., an established consumer healthcare products manufacturer based in Faridabad. This strategic acquisition is a significant milestone in Abhay HealthTech's ambitious expansion plans, reinforcing its presence in the OTC (over the counter) consumer healthcare sector.

As part of this collaboration, Abhay HealthTech will acquire MNP Healthcare's entire portfolio, including its brands, products, people, and manufacturing facilities. With this acquisition, Abhay HealthTech is set to enhance its product range by integrating MNP's diverse offerings into its robust sales and distribution network.

Through this acquisition, Abhay HealthTech also becomes a strategic partner of MNP's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, bolstering its capabilities to meet growing market demands. Furthermore, the directors of MNP Healthcare, Mr. Mohanlal Yadav and Mr. Naveen Pathak, will join the advisory board of Abhay HealthTech, strengthening the leadership team with their deep expertise in product research, development and manufacturing.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Abhay HealthTech's journey to become a dominant player in the healthcare sector," said Sougat Chatterjee, Co-founder and CEO of Abhay HealthTech. "By joining forces with MNP Healthcare, we are not only expanding our product portfolio but also solidifying our commitment to delivering top-quality healthcare products to more consumers."

Apurv Modi, Co-founder and Managing Director of Abhay HealthTech, highlighted the long-term benefits of this acquisition, "MNP Healthcare brings significant manufacturing expertise and a proven track record of delivering world-class products at competitive prices. Together, we will strengthen our market position and continue to deliver innovative healthcare solutions."

Ratnankur Chakraborty, National Sales Manager of Abhay HealthTech, added, "MNP Healthcare's trusted brands and products will add better range to Abhay HealthTech's extensive distribution network, ensuring that more customers across the country have access to affordable and high-quality healthcare products."

"We are excited about this partnership with Abhay HealthTech. This collaboration will allow us to expand our reach while maintaining our commitment towards providing high quality innovative products. We look forward to this new chapter with a trusted partner like Abhay HealthTech," said Mohanlal Yadav, Managing Director of MNP Healthcare.

Naveen Pathak, Director of MNP Healthcare, added, "Joining forces with Abhay HealthTech provides us with new opportunities to scale our operations and bring even greater value to our customers."

This acquisition is a key part of Abhay HealthTech's consolidation strategy to collaborate with industry leaders and expand its footprint in the competitive healthcare market. With MNP Healthcare's strong manufacturing foundation and Abhay HealthTech's robust distribution network, this partnership will ensure continued innovation and delivery of best-in-class healthcare products.

Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. (AHPL) is a dynamic healthcare conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of innovative products and technology-enabled services. With a strong commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through cutting-edge solutions, AHPL encompasses a wide range of offerings, including Consumer Health Products, OTC Medicines, Integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing, and advanced technology solutions.

MNP Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is a fast-growing subsidiary of MNP Meditech Pvt. Ltd., engaged in manufacturing world-class medical products for leading Indian pharmaceutical companies. MNP Healthcare is committed to delivering the best quality products at the most competitive prices, ensuring accessibility for consumers across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor