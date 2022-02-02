Abhi Abhi news portal launches unique way to provide news in short video formats in India

Abhi Abhi Breaking News, a leading news website in Northern India, has come up with the novel idea of providing news content in short video formats to provide their viewers with easy access to breaking news without having to read long articles.

The website has claimed the unique way of presenting news in short video formats is set to revolutionize the Indian News industry in the coming days.

About 10 videos are uploaded on the website daily in short video formats. The website has decided to produce all types of video content ranging from short videos of 20 seconds to extended videos of more than 10 minutes on the latest news and developments to their viewers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and on Instagram in Hindi.

Abhi Abhi news portal, a Haryana-based website, started its journey in 1999, and it is registered with the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI). They are also catering to the Punjab and Delhi.

Devender Gandhi, the owner of the website and senior journalist, said, "We launched the website with a motto 'our content is our power'. The short news video formats launched by us are going to revolutionise the news industry in India. We have a team of professional reporters, video editors, cameramen, web designers, etc."

