Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Ace Social Worker's perspective of Sarvojanin Durgotsab 2024 organised by Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha at Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], October 7: Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha is celebrating the 59th Sarvojanin Durgotsab 2024 at Keyes Girls High School Secunderabad from Oct 7-13, 2024, towards achieving its avowed objectives of serving the society in terms of assimilation and synthesis of Cultural Ethos of all communities irrespective of Class,Creed, Race Religion or region.

"Goddess Durga is the mother of the Universe and she is the personification of Tender Love, Wealth, power, beauty and all virtues and this festival thus creates a platform of festivity, fun, frolic and splendour and above all the essence of the attainment of Positive virtues," says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, the Vice President and Chairman of the Branding and Sponsorship Committee and Ace social worker.

"Durga Puja is very close to the hearts of every Bengalis and people eagerly look forward to participating and getting involved with this festivity." Says the General Secretary, Subroto Ganguly

"Our Puja is one of the oldest and largest Puja in South India and it attracts huge Footfalls" Claimed the President of Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha, Secunderabad.

The Gathering at Keyes School is the major cultural Conglomeration during Dusshera drawing crowd from all parts of the City with Footfalls going beyond 4 Lakhs in 7 Days. The Festival attracts 80% of the local crowd representing the communities such as Telugu, Tamilians, Marwaris, Punjabis, Gujratis, Malyalis and many others.

"Our Festivity here at Keyes School is a melting pot leading to the assimilation of various cultural and regional ethos and Bengalis who are more than 6-7 Lakhs in numbers (in Hyderabad) identify themselves as Telangana Bengalis " asserted Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

"The Food court going upwards of 50 stalls, features the typical recipes of North, South East and West India and it's the USP of our Festivity, Claimed Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

"Our festivity has come to stay and is the cornerstone of IIT and IIM Alumni get togethers and this is the very essence of the popularity of our Puja, drawing huge crowd and offcourse the cultural programs showcasing the Cultural Ethos of Bengalis." Says Abhijeeth.

The 7 Day activity will have packed program from morning till late night and thereby creating a platform to nourishing and curating the local talents every year. The Celebrity from Kolkata and Mumbai are also brought to add glamour and glitz to the very celebration.

The Beats of the Dhak and kasha creates a magical spell and enthuses one and all and its synonymous with Agomoni ie the arrival of Maa Durga.

"People forget their agony and pain these 7-10 days and come forward to celebrate Durga Puja and this spirit can only be seen in India where people coming from different background such as Language,Caste, Creed, Race and religion exhibit their total surrender to Ma Durga with the hope that they will always be protected by her, come what may" asserted Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, ace social worker and renowned social change agent and influencer.

