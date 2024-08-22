Abhijeeth Bhattacharya & Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee curated the 11th season of ONE WORLD FUSION 2024

The Media People

New Delhi [India], August 22: Sangitanjaly Foundation in association with Telangana Tourism & Govt of Telangana presented ONE WORLD FUSION 2024 in aid of Autism Ashram recently. Dr. Mammidi Harikrishna, Director, Language and Culture, Govt of Telangana had lighted the lamp and marked the Inauguration of the Event. 'The One World Fusion is a classic symbol of National Unity and it's the right event to celebrate our Independence Day featuring artists from different and diverse regions of our country and playing different genres, using different Instruments and vocalists but harmonising and blending together like a rainbow and offering a soul full rendition,' said Harikrishna.

The One World Fusion was the right mix of the Melody and Rhythm from Western, Indian and Bollywood, even there was impromptu improvisation happened all the time, without compromising on the very aesthetics of Music" said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, who curated the concert along with GiMA award Winner & Grammy Jury member Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee .

The Concert started with a fusion item from their GiMA Award-winning album Rhythm Express "Moods".

They had played pieces like "Within You", and "Romance" and the last piece was the Grammy wining peace "Meeting by the River".

Padmabhushan and Grammy award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on his melody & GiMA awardee and Grammy Jury member Pt Prodyut Mukherjee took the concert to a different level with his Tabla & Mouth drumming. The audience had the opportunity to listen to his mellifluous and very soothing fusion Music, for the first time in a live concert, in Hyderabad.

Then there was the mesmerising renditions of the Famous Bollywood songs by Ujjayinee and the Trumpet King of India, Kishore Sodha. He played popular Bollywood hits like Yeh Jawani..Hai Diwani, Kya Yahi Pyar Hai....., Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikhwa To Nahin,Roop Tera Mastana, and Gilabi Ankhen and so on.

Bollywood Singer Ujjayeni Roy came with her some soft and mellifluous numbers like Rasm-e-ulfat, Jane kya Baat Hai, and Allah Hu. Kishore Sodha, Ujjeyeni and Prodyut Mukherjee on vocal percussion jamming made the audience crazy with popular Bollywood numbers like Ayo na gale laga lo an, Chura Liya hai..tumne jo dil ko, and Kya Janu Sajan.

Vinod Rathod performed his own hits such as Chhupana Bhi Nahin Ata, Koi Na Koi Chahiye, Aesi Diwangee, Aye Mere Hamsafar along with the co-singer Chandni Mukherjee.

Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt played the Raag Desh on the Mohan Veena and jammed superbly by Kishore Sodha on the trumpet, the vocal was by Ujjayeni and Chandni and the Other instruments such as Tabla, Flute, Keyboard, Sitar, Bass guitar and Drums. It reached the Cresendo when they seamlessly started singing Vande Mataram and the Audience also joined the group. This was a fitting tribute to the celebration of the 78th Independence Day at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad. The Programme concluded by singing of National Anthem at the end.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by The Media People.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor