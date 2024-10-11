Abhinav Immigration Welcomes Christian Tyler Properties to India for Exclusive US EB-5 Visa Events!

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 11: Abhinav Immigration Services, in collaboration with Christian Tyler Properties (CTP), is delighted to announce a series of exclusive one-on-one events across India, providing insights into the US EB-5 Visa program. This collaboration brings together Abhinav' unmatched expertise in immigration consultancy with Christian Tyler Properties' stellar track record in US real estate investments.

These events will take place in the following cities:

* Mumbai - Monday, October 14, 2024

* Ahmedabad - Tuesday, October 15, 2024

* Hyderabad - Wednesday, October 16, 2024

* Delhi - Monday, October 21, 2024

Each event will offer Indian High Net worth Individuals (HNI), the chance to interact directly with the Vice President of Christian Tyler Properties (CTP) and the VP of Real Estate, CTP USA. These exclusive, one-on-one meetings are available by appointment only, providing a unique opportunity to gain insights into the US EB-5 Visa investment pathway and how it can secure U.S. residency for investors and their families.

About Abhinav Immigration Services

Established in 1994, Abhinav Immigration Services has built a reputation as one of India's most trusted and reliable immigration consultancy firms. With a presence in major cities across India, Abhinav offers expert guidance on immigration processes for countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Specializing in business and investor immigration, Abhinav Immigration Services has helped thousands of clients achieve their residency dreams through investment-based visa programs. Their experienced team offers personalized assistance, ensuring that clients receive up-to-date information and streamlined application processes, making their immigration journey as smooth as possible.

About Christian Tyler Properties (CTP)

Christian Tyler Properties (CTP) is a U.S.-based real estate investment firm with a proven track record in helping international investors gain U.S. residency through the EB-5 Visa program. With over $1.1 billion in successful developments and over 850 investors across 30+ EB-5 projects, CTP has become a trusted partner for global investors looking to secure U.S. residency. The company prides itself on a 100% success rate for EB-5 visa applications and a zero-rejection rate, providing a clear, risk-minimized pathway for investors to achieve their American dream. CTP offers government-backed guaranteed refinancing, ensuring high ROI for investors.

Why Attend the Exclusive US EB-5 Visa Events?

The US EB-5 Visa program offers a unique opportunity for HNIs and their families to relocate to the United States through a minimum investment of Rs6.65 crore. This program, which offers U.S. Green Card approval in as little as six months, is an attractive option for those seeking a faster, more direct route to U.S. residency. With the help of Abhinav Immigration and CTP, this investment-based visa program is straightforward and efficient, providing investors with a streamlined application process.

Attending these live events offers Indian investors a chance to engage directly with the industry's most trusted names and learn how the EB-5 visa can benefit them. Whether you are an individual seeking better educational opportunities for your children, greater career flexibility, or a pathway to establish business ventures in the USA, these one-on-one meetings will help you navigate the process confidently.

Key Highlights of the US EB-5 Visa Program:

* No education requirement: Unlike many other immigration programs, the EB-5 visa does not require applicants to have a specific level of education.

* No language requirement: Proficiency in English is not a requirement, making it easier for applicants to qualify.

* No age bar: Whether you are young or in your golden years, there is no age limit for the EB-5 visa.

* No work experience requirement: Applicants do not need to demonstrate any prior work experience, making the program accessible to a broad range of investors.

The program's simplicity and flexibility make it especially attractive for Indians who have faced long waits for green cards through H1B, EB2, or EB3 visas. The EB-5 visa offers a faster pathway, allowing investors and their families to secure permanent residency in the U.S. and enjoy benefits such as access to high-quality education, the freedom to live and work anywhere in the U.S., and the ability to make additional investments while waiting for the return of their initial investment.

Don't Miss This Opportunity - Register Now!

This is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors to gain personal insights and guidance from top experts at Abhinav Immigration and Christian Tyler Properties. With a 100% success rate and a proven track record, the US EB-5 Visa is your gateway to a brighter future in the United States.

Limited slots are available, so don't delay!

To book your one-on-one meeting in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, or Delhi, please call +91 8448893369/ +91 8595338595 or email us at web@abhinav.com. Act fast to secure your spot and take the first step towards U.S. residency.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor