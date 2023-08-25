Abhishek Bachchan Surprises Fans in back-to-back housefull theatres!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: R Balki’s "Ghoomer," starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, has been receiving widespread love and appreciation throughout the nation. Released on August 18th, the film gained huge popularity and garnered acclaim not only from fans but also from cricketers and others in the entertainment industry.

The recent screening organised by the Female Cricket Association witnessed more than 100 students who came together, along with their coach, to watch one of the finest sports dramas directed by the maverick R Balki. Astonishingly, Jr. Bachchan paid a surprise visit to his fans, this time alongside his co-star Saiyami Kher. In between taking selfies and signing autographs, the two Ghoomer stars took avid interest in the budding cricketers, asking each and every one of them about their training and encouraging them to continue and make their parents proud. The children couldn't contain their excitement while talking to Abhishek and Saiyami, especially after seeing them on screen. Abhishek was especially bombarded by fans expressing their utmost craze for the versatile actor. In a lovely gesture, the Ghoomer stars also signed bats and presented them to the aspiring cricketers who attended the event.

While cast appearances at screenings are nothing new, it's rare to see this level of fan interaction and encouragement, be it for the specially abled or for the cricket associations. It is a testament to how much these stars value their fans, and the feeling is definitely mutual. Just a day prior, Abhishek had made a surprising appearance in a jam-packed theater, charming a diverse audience of all age groups. He connected with them, taking selfies and warmly interacting with senior citizens. Additionally, he motivated the young kids by giving them autographed bats and balls, instilling inspiration and encouragement.

On his Instagram account, the actor shared a snippet of one such surprise encounter, captioning it: "Thank you for your love. ?? #SurpriseVisit." The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow members of the film fraternity. Even Zoya Akhtar, the renowned director of "Gully Boy," conveyed her appreciation through emojis.

As "Ghoomer" continues to capture hearts across the country, these unexpected appearances by Abhishek Bachchan and his co-star will undoubtedly be cherished as enduring memories. This isn't just a delightful experience for the fans but also holds a special place in the hearts of the actors themselves.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwUnMSPoNPi/?igshid=MmU2YjMzNjRlOQ==

