Abhishek Srivastava wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Excellence in Human Resource & Talent Acquisition

Recruin, a Global HR Consulting company received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through Human resources & Talent Acquisition.

Abhishek Srivastava, CEO & Co-Founder of Recruin, was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actress DiaMirza. The award was to recognize his leadership and his contribution to HR Consulting.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Abhishek Srivastava, the Co-Founder & CEO of Recruin, said,"I am honored to receive this award from the Economic Times. Thank You, Privileged to be a part of Infotech Hub &Tradedog Group of Companies. We are here to change the landscape of talent acquisition market in Web3 & Blockchain Ecosystem with right technology incubation and communities can benefit out of this.As I believe that Talent Attraction wherein 'Branding is the Key', Talent Acquisition 'Fuel for Every Business"

Abhishek has 18+ years of experience in the area of Talent attraction/acquisition, Talent management, Human resource, Leadership hiring, employer branding, and career transition services across industries.

He was leading multiple verticals for a fortune 500 consulting firm, wherein he advised fortune 500 and large corporates in streamlining their recruitment and talent management strategies. Before making big in corporate companies, Abhishek identified the gaps in the recruitment industry and started his own venture which helped companies in HR Services.

Recruin is a boutique talent advisory services firm established by a team of seasoned industry experts with the collective vision of reinventing the hiring landscape with the help of technology led by Abhishek Srivastava, who has recruited leadership teams of Fortune 500 companies. Recruin has been operating since 2019, serving the most prominent names in the Blockchain space for their tech and leadership positions.

Their services are designed to help clients improve their standing in the global market, understand upcoming trends, and accelerate the hiring process.

Recruin headquarter is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and it has a center of excellence in India. Only in the last 3 years Recruin has onboarded over 100 clients, and placed over 500+ people, where 58% of candidates belong to Diversity & Inclusion.

Recruin launched its Talent Management System called RecruATS, which companies can use to automate their Recruitment process, thus reducing the time by 67%. The cost per hire might reduce due to the introduction of the Applicants Tracking System, as using this tool lesser the time and effort of hiring candidates.

They also launched a Web 3-focused job board jobs.recru.in for blockchain& tech startups. The applicant portal allows people to find the ideal job that matches their skills and gives them a stress-free job search. It includes Job Notifications, which notify candidates of suitable job opportunities and allow them to apply quickly. More than 21k + jobseekers have already joined the portal to find their call in web3.

They are the first in the industry who are providing career guidance about web3 jobs through interviews with leading companies such as Coinmarketcap, Amber Group, and CoinswitchKuber, where they are talking about how to move from web2 to web3.

For the last year, Recruin already attended leading space events like Token2049, GITEX, AIBC Summit, Davos, and SHRM with the mission of helping leaders to solve the biggest challenge of finding the right talent. To know more, visit:

