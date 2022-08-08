Abhyaran Resort & Spa Ranthambore bags Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

In a glittering award ceremony recently held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka was awarded "Best Forest & Wildlife Resort of the Year" by renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the National Fame Awards 2022.

India's top branding company Brands Impact organized the first edition of the to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact said, "A big congratulations to the entire team and good luck with your future endeavors. I have had my own share of experience at the resort and It is away from the hustle and bustle of the city which is refreshing. The staff is excellent. They have a can-do attitude which further enhanced my experience."

Other prominent awardees included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

Abhyaran Resort & Spa has been specially designed keeping the surroundings in mind. Its luxurious interiors beautifully complement the natural setting outside, to bring an experience that offers the best of both worlds. One can bask in the glory of nature, and spend days in well-manicured gardens that dot the property, all this while taking a break from exploring the wild.

Abhyaran Resort & Spa is located on the outskirts of Ranthambore. In the shadow of comfort, romance, and belongingness where every corner is surrounded by the freshness of the morning breeze, where one can feel the fragrance of the earthen soil, where there is only serenity, soulfulness, and peace. Apart from their luxury suites and delicious dining, their spa & wellness service is an amalgamation of ancient knowledge and modern science designed to refresh and re-energize one's body.

On receiving the award, General Manager, Mohinder Singh said, "It is truly one of the best experiences in my professional career, we had a dream for this, which comes true today. A big Thank you to my owners, Seniors & juniors, who trusted our hard work & Ideas. I would like to thank Brand Impact, who recognized us for our hard work & dedication."

The contemporary architecture and finest hospitality make them the best choice among customers. Their prime concern is customer gratification and they strive to provide a remarkable stay.

The rooms are tastefully designed with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable and memorable experience. Their various restaurants specialize in Indian and International cuisines prepared by expert chefs blending the traditional flavors with modern techniques and the freshest ingredients to create delicious food for the guests.

Abhyaran Resort & Spa is a rare addition to experience wilderness and luxury that will immediately transport one to a place of relaxation and tranquillity.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor