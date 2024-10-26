About 20.74 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in August this year

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Saturday that about 20.74 lakh new workers have been added under ESI Scheme in August, 2024.

According to the figures released by the ministry, about 9.89 lakh young employees upto the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations.

The genderwise analysis of the payrole data indicates that the net enrolment of the female members was 4.14 lakh female employees enrolled in ESI scheme, as per the data.

Data shows that about 28,917 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of August 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

The Year on Year analysis shows a growth of 6.80 per cent in net registrations compared to August'2023.

Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of August, 2024 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, said the ministry.

Employees' State Insurance Scheme of India is a multi-dimensional social security scheme tailored

to provide socio-economic protection to the 'employees' in the organised sector against the events of

sickness, maternity, disablement and death due to employment injury and to provide medical care to

the insured employees and their families.

