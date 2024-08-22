About 21.67 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI scheme in June

New Delhi [India], August 22 : The provisional data of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reveals that 21.67 lakh new workers enrolled under the ESI Scheme in June 2024.

In the same month last year, a total of 20.27 lakh employees were added. This year witnessed a growth of 1.40 Lakh employees in June compared to last year.

About 10.58 lakh young employees upto the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations, according to the data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday.

This is around 49 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

The number of female employees enrolled in the ESI Scheme stood at 4.32 lakh, as per the ministry's data.

About 13,483 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of June 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers, as per the ministry.

Further, as per the ministry, the Year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 7 per cent in net registrations compared to June'2023.

Also, the gender-wise data shows that a total of 55 transgender employees were registered under ESI Scheme in June 2024

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

ESIC stands for Employees' State Insurance Corporation, a statutory organization established by the Government of India in 1948 under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

ESIC's headquarters are in New Delhi, and it has a nationwide network of regional, sub-regional, and local offices.

