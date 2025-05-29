ABS Marine Services Accelerates Growth with 178% Jump in Standalone H2 FY25 Net Profit

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: ABS Marine Services Limited (NSE: ABSMARINE), is one of the leading maritime companies offering comprehensive services in Ship Management, Vessel Ownership, Marine and Port Services, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 and FY25.

H2 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 102.34 Cr, YoY growth of 24.83%

* EBITDA of Rs 35.61 Cr, YoY growth of 87.02%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 34.79%, YoY growth of 1,157 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 19.16 Cr, YoY growth of 136.54%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 18.72%, YoY growth of 884 BPS

* EPS of Rs 8.10, YoY growth of 134.78%

H2 FY25 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 102.07 Cr, YoY growth of 38.99%

* EBITDA of Rs 27.94 Cr, YoY growth of 130.75%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 27.37%, YoY growth of 1,088 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 19.66 Cr, YoY growth of 178.46%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 19.26%, YoY growth of 965 BPS

FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income: Rs184.31 Cr

* EBITDA: Rs54.64 Cr

* EBITDA Margin: 29.65%

* Net profit: Rs27.25 Cr

* Net Profit Margin: 14.79%

* EPS: Rs11.44

FY25 Standalone Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income: Rs175.51 Cr

* EBITDA: Rs40.04 Cr

* EBITDA Margin: 22.82%

* Net Profit: Rs26.72 Cr

* Net Profit Margin: 15.23%

* EPS: Rs11.26

Comment on Financial Performance Captain P.B. Narayanan, Managing Director of ABS Marine Limited said, "FY25 has been a milestone year for ABS Marine Services, as we delivered significant operational and financial progress across all business verticals. We secured over Rs350 crore in long-term charter contracts, reinforcing our credibility in the offshore energy support segment.

Our financial performance this year was driven almost entirely by our existing fleet. Of the Rs179.85 crore in consolidated revenue, Rs179.28 crore was generated through renewed and renegotiated contracts for existing vesselsat highly competitive rates. Only Rs0.57 crore came from the newly acquired vessel funded by IPO proceeds, underscoring the strong earnings capability of our current assets. This performance underscores the strength and reliability of our core operations. While the contribution from IPO-funded vessel acquisitions has only just begun, their full impact is expected to materialize in the coming years. Looking ahead, the strategic addition of new vessels positions us to drive organic growthenhancing both operational capacity and revenue generation.

The delivery of Ocean Diamond and the acquisition of EMERALD, both DP2 offshore vessels, have further strengthened our fleet and improved earnings visibility through FY26. We also entered the port services segment, partnering with the Chennai and Visakhapatnam Port Authoritiesdemonstrating our ability to diversify and scale responsibly.

With offshore exploration and infrastructure investment on the rise, we remain well aligned to industry tailwinds. Our technically compliant vessels and end-to-end marine solutions position us strongly to meet evolving client needs. Looking ahead, we aim to accelerate fleet expansion, deepen client partnerships, and explore emerging opportunities across domestic and international waters. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, operational safety, and long-term value creation."

H2 FY25 Key Business Highlights

Patrol Boat Supply Contract

* Secured a Rs10.23 Cr, 5-year contract from Chennai Port Authority to newly build & supply a high-speed patrol boat under "Make in India".

Acquisition of DP2 Vessel

* Acquired the 2007 built Dynamic Positioning (DP2) Offshore Supply Vessel of about Gross Tonnage 2443 Tons from Domestic Market.

* Contracted to acquire a Dynamic Positioning (DP2) Offshore Supply Vessel, which joined the fleet in Q1 FY 2025-26, (April-June 2025).

* Contracted to buy a Dynamic Positioning (DP2) Offshore Supply Vessel expected to join the fleet in Q1 FY 2025-26 (April-June 2025).

Vessel Conversion Agreement

* Signed a charter agreement worth Rs197 Cr to supply an offshore vessel that will be converted into a well stimulation vessel.

Ocean Diamond Delivered

* Took delivery of the 2007-built DP2 Offshore Supply Vessel "OCEAN DIAMOND" (2,443 GT) from the domestic market.

Charter Contract with ONGC

* Started a 184-day charter hire contract wort Rs27.97 Cr with Oil & Natural Gas Corporation on 27-03-2025 for a DP2 Platform Supply Vessel.

