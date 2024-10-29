Absolute Matrimony bags the "Most Trusted Indian Matrimony Site" at Snehshilp Foundation's Start-Up Fest Gujarat 2024

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29: Absolute Matrimony, one of the leading matrimonial service in India for Indian professionals, is proud to announce its recognition as the "Most Trusted Indian Matrimony Site" at the Snehshilp Foundation's Start-Up Fest Gujarat 2024. This esteemed award highlights the platform's unwavering commitment to authenticity, security, and user satisfaction.

The Start-Up Fest, an annual celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, brings together startups, investors, and industry experts to showcase the most promising new ideas. This year's event attracted a diverse audience, including respected personalities such as actor Sonu Sood, who presented the award; versatile actor Vindu Dara Singh; celebrated influencer Sneh Desai; and philanthropist Snehal Brahmbhatt, who is also the Founder of Snehshilp Foundation.

Commitment to Authenticity and Trust

"We are thrilled to receive the 'Most Trusted Indian Matrimony Site' award," said Saurabh Goswami, Founder of Absolute Matrimony, one of the top matrimonial services in India. "With God's Grace, we shall keep up with our most valued mantra of 'No Fake Profiles' and serve society with genuine and quality profiles," he added.

Key Features of the Absolute Matrimony Site:

* Enhanced Profile Verification: Rigorous screening and video verification to eliminate fake profiles, ensuring a secure online matrimonial platform.

* Exclusive Access: Only verified and paid members can access the platform, ensuring a community of serious individuals who are looking for marriage.

* Zero Tolerance Policy: Strict action against any fake or suspicious profiles, fostering a secure environment for users, which has helped us become the most trusted online matchmaking platform.

Innovative Site Features Revolutionizing Matchmaking

Absolute Matrimony's process has set a new standard in the online matchmaking industry with features designed for user safety and satisfaction:

* Thorough Verification Process: All profiles undergo strict document checks and video verification to ensure authenticity, making Absolute Matrimony one of the best matrimonial service providers in India.

* Compatibility Matching: Unique tools that utilize personality assessments and horoscope compatibility to recommend matches, providing Indian matrimonial services for personalized results.

* Privacy Assurance: Users' contact details are only shared upon mutual acceptance, promoting secure interactions on this trusted Indian matrimony site.

* Flexi Match & Advanced Search Filters: Customizable preferences allow users to search for partners based on age, location, profession, and more, enhancing the user experience on a secure online matrimony platform.

A Vision for the Future

As Absolute Matrimony celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation. Future plans include integrating advanced AI technology to further enhance match accuracy and expanding outreach to better serve the Indian diaspora seeking genuine matrimonial services.

"Our mission is to make sure that people can find a life partner within their own community, economic, social, and locational preferences," added Goswami. "This award motivates us to keep doing good work for society and ensuring that Absolute Matrimony remains the most trusted platform for those looking to get married."

About Absolute Matrimony

Absolute Matrimony is a division of Ultra Rich Weddings Limited, a Public Limited Company founded in 2011. Absolute Matrimony is dedicated to connecting individuals with genuine potential partners through a safe and reliable online platform for Indian professionals. Serving the Indian diaspora worldwide, the platform combines traditional values with modern technology, ensuring a user-friendly experience.

About Snehshilp Foundation

The Snehshilp Foundation fosters innovation and entrepreneurship in Gujarat, supporting startups across various sectors. The Start-Up Fest serves as a platform for recognizing and celebrating groundbreaking ideas that contribute to the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Join Absolute Matrimony in celebrating this milestone and experience the difference of a zero-fake-profile matchmaking platform.

For more information visit the website: https://absolutematrimony.com or contact: 9909967753

