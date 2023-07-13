Abu Dhabi Showdown Week unveils plans for exclusive UFC 294 hotel & ticket packages

NewsVoir

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates]/ New Delhi [India], July 13: Abu Dhabi will host the world’s most elite mixed martial arts fighters later this year when UFC and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week return to Etihad Arena on October 21. Today, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has revealed exclusive hotel packages for fans looking to secure tickets to UFC® 294 ahead of the public sale and enhance their experience in the capital. For more information and to purchase packages, please visit: yasisland.com.

Globally renowned as the leading international sports destination, Abu Dhabi offers a thrilling backdrop for those jetting in for the annual, action-packed Abu Dhabi Showdown Week (ADSW). Enthusiastic fans from across the globe can book exclusive hotel stays and UFC® 294 tickets allowing them to make the most of their visit to the Emirate.

The hotel packages present a rare opportunity for both international and regional fans to immerse themselves in the various offerings of Abu Dhabi during a week filled with ADSW activations, including the climactic UFC® 294. Given the demand for UFC events in the UAE capital - exemplified by the rapid sell-out of UFC® 280 tickets - securing attendance at one of the world’s most highly anticipated combat sport events is always a challenge.

By purchasing the exclusive hotel packages, fans will also be able to secure tickets ahead of the public sale.

UFC® 294 is the latest in a series held in Abu Dhabi as part of a landmark partnership launched in 2019 between the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and DCT Abu Dhabi.The event will feature a highly anticipated championship title bout, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

