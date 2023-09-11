Accelerating Green Economy with Vision of Net Zero in 2070, more than Rs 2000crores are being invested in biodiesel sector in the country in FY-23-24
By PNN | Published: September 11, 2023 03:06 PM 2023-09-11T15:06:41+5:30 2023-09-11T15:10:03+5:30
As per Finance Ministry notification no. 15/2023 dated 31st march 2023 Biodiesel blending will be Mandatory from 1st April ...
- As per Finance Ministry notification no. 15/2023 dated 31st march 2023 Biodiesel
blending will be Mandatory from 1st April 2024 leading to more than 100 Biodiesel
Plants that are expected to commence supplies during the next one year with an average investment of Rs. 2000 crores
- About 61 biodiesel plants are already registered with OMCs and new capacities are
under various stages of Erection and commissioning take the total biodiesel capacity to 2 million Tons per year
- About 25Cr Liters of Biodiesel have been supplied post COVID for the National
Biodiesel blending program and Bio Diesel Association of India sets target of 100 crore Litre during year 23-24 to OMCs.
New Delhi (India), September 11: Green economy is being continuously prioritized by the
central government by targeting the vision of net zero in the year 2070. Biodiesel has
emerged the key tool for Air pollution mitigation and emphasis is on indigenous
feedstock. Finance Ministry notification no. 15/2023 dated 31st march 2023 mandates
Biodiesel blending from 1st April 2024. The OMCs and Biodiesel Industry are creating
required infrastructure to meet this demand. The Biodiesel demand has seen an
average doubling in the last one year and large-scale investment is being made by
MSME sector due to anticipated demand by oil companies. Dharamveer Singh
Rajpurohit, Vice President of Biodiesel Association of India has indicated that more than
100 new plants will be started in the country within the next one year with an average
investment of Rs. 2000 crores.
India’s proposal for a global alliance on biofuels at the G20 summit being held in the
country aims to boost sustainable biofuels as part of global energy. Sustainable biofuels
can increase energy security, open new opportunities for domestic industries and create
green jobs. Recently, a new managing committee of Biodiesel Association of India has
been formed in which shri SK Mondal has been elected as President, Dharamvir Singh
Rajpurohit as Vice President and Brij Shah, Sarad Agrawal & Yatin Saggar as
Members.
Newly Elected Vice President of BioDiesel Association of India Mr. Dharamvir Singh
Rajpurohit said that, “Sustainable biofuels can increase energy security, open new
opportunities for domestic industries and create green jobs. We committed the
Government to provide 100 Crore Litre Biodiesel in FY23-24. In the Next 1 Year 100
Plants are coming up in Maharashtra, Delhi, South, Gujarat, Rajasthan and many more
and there will be an investment of approx. Rs.2000 crore. E-Diesel Biofuels Pvt Ltd.’s
largest biofuel plant in the country at Nadiad (Gujarat) will also see an investment of Rs
150 crore and capacity of Daily 10 lakh litre production to double the production
capacity.
BDAI has been supporting the G20 initiative of the Government and participated at Goa,
Mumbai and Delhi displaying its commitment to national vision of net zero by 2070. The
country’s top oil companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOCL have been buying about 5-10
crore Liters biodiesel annually during the pre-COVID era which will now increase multi-
folds in near future.
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app