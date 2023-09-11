Accelerating Green Economy with Vision of Net Zero in 2070, more than Rs 2000crores are being invested in biodiesel sector in the country in FY-23-24

As per Finance Ministry notification no. 15/2023 dated 31st march 2023 Biodiesel

New Delhi (India), September 11: Green economy is being continuously prioritized by the

central government by targeting the vision of net zero in the year 2070. Biodiesel has

emerged the key tool for Air pollution mitigation and emphasis is on indigenous

feedstock. Finance Ministry notification no. 15/2023 dated 31st march 2023 mandates

Biodiesel blending from 1st April 2024. The OMCs and Biodiesel Industry are creating

required infrastructure to meet this demand. The Biodiesel demand has seen an

average doubling in the last one year and large-scale investment is being made by

MSME sector due to anticipated demand by oil companies. Dharamveer Singh

Rajpurohit, Vice President of Biodiesel Association of India has indicated that more than

100 new plants will be started in the country within the next one year with an average

investment of Rs. 2000 crores.

India’s proposal for a global alliance on biofuels at the G20 summit being held in the

country aims to boost sustainable biofuels as part of global energy. Sustainable biofuels

can increase energy security, open new opportunities for domestic industries and create

green jobs. Recently, a new managing committee of Biodiesel Association of India has

been formed in which shri SK Mondal has been elected as President, Dharamvir Singh

Rajpurohit as Vice President and Brij Shah, Sarad Agrawal & Yatin Saggar as

Members.

Newly Elected Vice President of BioDiesel Association of India Mr. Dharamvir Singh

Rajpurohit said that, “Sustainable biofuels can increase energy security, open new

opportunities for domestic industries and create green jobs. We committed the

Government to provide 100 Crore Litre Biodiesel in FY23-24. In the Next 1 Year 100

Plants are coming up in Maharashtra, Delhi, South, Gujarat, Rajasthan and many more

and there will be an investment of approx. Rs.2000 crore. E-Diesel Biofuels Pvt Ltd.’s

largest biofuel plant in the country at Nadiad (Gujarat) will also see an investment of Rs

150 crore and capacity of Daily 10 lakh litre production to double the production

capacity.

BDAI has been supporting the G20 initiative of the Government and participated at Goa,

Mumbai and Delhi displaying its commitment to national vision of net zero by 2070. The

country’s top oil companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOCL have been buying about 5-10

crore Liters biodiesel annually during the pre-COVID era which will now increase multi-

folds in near future.

