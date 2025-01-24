Acclaimed Developmental Paediatrician Dr. Samir Dalwai Inaugurates Latest New Horizons Centre in Mahim

The centre will be staffed by a qualified and experienced multidisciplinary team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: New Horizons Child Development Centre, a chain of clinics led by the revolutionary clinical and developmental paediatrician Dr Samir Dalwai, launched its latest centre in Mahim, Mumbai on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The centre was flagged off by Dr Vivek Virendra Singh, acting in-charge of Health at UNICEF India's Country Office, who attended the event was the chief guest.

The centre encompasses a spacious 900 sq. ft and occupies an entire floor of the building it is located in—the team said this was an intentional move to offer patients more immersive and private consultations. The highly-qualified and experienced multidisciplinary team of 16-17 specialists will include specially trained developmental therapists, special educators and psychologists, in addition to six developmental paediatricians, who will deliver the Dr Dalwai's ingenious New Horizons Developmental Programme©; this will ensure that parents can access every developmental tool and facility required for their children's care, under one roof.

Speaking about the launch, Dr Dalwai remarke, “As with other New Horizons Child Development Centres, the new clinic will cater to children with neuro-developmental concerns. This location, in particular, was selected for its central accessibility and our desire to address the growing need for such specialised services in this part of the city. The centre will offer our proprietary New Horizons Developmental Programme (NHDP) that will be customised by our developmental paediatricians and the interdisciplinary team allocated to each child. This is an outcome-oriented programme, and includes various therapies and at-home activities to aid in the children's development.”

In addition to meeting the needs of local families, Dr Dalwai's team is planning collaborations with renowned neurologists in the area and will conduct workshops in local schools. Through the establishment of this centre, Dr Dalwai hopes to take his unique methodology—an amalgamation of traditional Western therapies, combined with socio-cultural modalities that draw from Indian roots and has been proven to yield higher, measurable efficacy at lower costs and with better outcomes than standalone Western approaches—to more children across the country.

The New Horizons chain is already present in six locations across India, and has recently expanded to its first location in Gujarat with a centre in Vadodara. The team also offers an online service, to aid children across the world.

