Accurate and practical strategy document key to minimise project delays: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a meeting with highway authority officials here in the national capital and discussed various aspects of development.

The minister especially emphasized the importance of accurate preparation and practical verification of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to minimize project delays, reduce the cost of construction, and encourage the use of environmentally sustainable materials.

Stressing on providing citizen-centric services, the Minister shared his vision on various aspects of National Highway development and encouraged NHAI officials to build a world-class highways network in India.

On the occasion, Gadkari launched two Mobile Apps focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing 'Ease of Commuting' on the National Highways.

The mobile applications inaugurated included 'RajmargYatra', a citizen-centric Mobile Application with an in-built complaint redressal system and 'NHAI One', a mobile app to facilitate most of the crucial onsite requirements in the execution of National Highway Projects.

