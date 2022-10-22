Ace Fund Manager Siddhartha Bhaiya – led Aequitas Equity Scheme – 1 Tops the Charts of Barclay Hedge Emerging Markets, Asia Rankings

Siddhartha Bhaiya – Founder and Fund Manager, Aequitas Investment Consultancy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: Aequitas Equity Scheme – 1, led by Mr. Siddhartha Bhaiya, an ace Fund Manager and Founder of India’s leading Portfolio Management Services Advisory Aequitas Investment Consultancy, has topped the charts of Barclay Hedge Emerging Markets, Asia Rankings, a leading database of Alternate Investments. Barclay Hedge indices are reckoned as performance benchmarks for the alternative investment industry.

In the Barclay Hedge Emerging Markets, Asia Rankings, based on the Compound Annual Return, Aequitas Equity Scheme – 1 has retained its number one ranking over the past 12 months and the number two ranking over the past three years, respectively. Notably, from September 2021 to August 2022, on a twelve – months of period, the Aequitas Equity Scheme – 1 has been ranked at the first position indicating 25.83% of net returns, which is ahead of other rankings. On the past 36 months of performance from September 2019 and August 2022, the Aequitas Equity Scheme – 1 posted 41.25% returns.

Mr. Siddhartha Bhaiya, the Fund Manager of Aequitas Investment Consultancy who is credited for these impeccable rankings, has been consistently delivering ~30% CAGR (in ‘Long – Only’ category) on managed account schemes for the past nine years, the best in Indian Fund Management sector and much ahead of many industry peers. Mr. Bhaiya’s performance is comparable only with the returns the likes of Mr. Warren Buffet and Mr. Peter Lynch delivered during their peak investing periods.

Delighted Mr. Bhaiya said, “We are happy to lead and be the prime spot in the rankings published by the prestigious global platform like BarclayHedge. This is a result of our disruptive investing strategies to invest in high quality small and mid-cap listed companies that are industry leaders and have a potential for long term wealth creation for our investors.”

Mr. Bhaiya added, “As the global markets from US and Europe to China are facing turmoil, India is one of the few major economies with a silver lining on the horizon. We, at Aequitas, believe that markets are less about the economy and more about backing the right businesses. Our performance is a by-product of our robust research process that we stick to strictly as a military routine.”

