Ace Group unveils ACE YXP

Delhi-NCR [India], February 12: Ace the renowned real estate developer in India is making the headlines again with the unveiling of 'ACE YXP,' a transformative commercial and lifestyle destination poised to redefine luxury and convenience on the Yamuna Expressway. This premier venue, officially launched on 31st January 2024, stands as a testament to the Group's commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate sector.

A spectacular event was orchestrated at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida on 31st January 2024, marking the grand unveiling. The event, anchored by the charismatic Karishma Kotak, was further elevated by the presence of celebrities such as Chunky Pandey and Nushrratt Bharucha, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion. There were various live performance at the stupendous event in Greater Noida including the sand art performance by the famous sand artist Nitish Bharti. The event concluded with a dazzling performance by Aastha Gill, which left the audience in awe and beautifully wrapped up a night that celebrated the luxury and innovation of Destination Maximum - ACE YXP.

Distinguishing itself with a comprehensive array of amenities, ACE YXP' offers an unrivalled experience with its eclectic mix of high-end open-air restaurants, premium retail boutiques, engaging entertainment zones, an exclusive multiplex, versatile banquet hall and diverse food court options. All these elements are thoughtfully designed to forge an unparalleled lifestyle hub.

The project's design is a beautiful tribute to the elegance of the Art Deco style, incorporating artistic installations, lush greenery, and intricate floral arrangements, all accentuated by tastefully designed bridges. ACE YXP also introduces a leisure hub offering a wide array of entertainment options for every age group.

Its strategic location offers unmatched accessibility to major landmarks and upcoming infrastructural developments including the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Noida-Gr. Noida Expressway the DND Flyway, Buddh International Circuit, The new Olympic City, and the new Film City. The Yamuna Expressway region is on a fast track to becoming a major technological hub, already hosting a thriving community of IT and manufacturing firms amidst a flurry of significant investments and expansions.

On the occasion of the launch, Ajay Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director of Ace Group, stated, "With the launch of YXP,' we aim to set a new standard for luxury and commercial viability. This project is a manifestation of our vision to harmoniously blend lifestyle amenities with commercial opportunities, catering to the dynamic needs of modern businesses and residents. Significantly it's our first project on the progressive location i.e. Yamuna Expressway with more to follow soon"

The shopping experience at 'ACE YXP' spans over 16,000+ sq.mts. of elegantly designed commercial spaces. It offers 500 units across four floors. The project is thoughtfully designed to be open-air and includes exclusive double-height showrooms, modern retail stores, and upscale restaurants, alongside a vast food court and rooftop dining venues. The gaming zone is a futuristic playground, offering activities like Zero Gravity, Laser Tag, AR Scavenger Hunts, Interactive Wall Climbing, Mini Golf with Augmented Reality, Escape Rooms, VR Gaming Centre, and a Bowling Alley.

Ace Group continues to redefine the commercial real estate landscape with innovative commercial projects like this along with ACE153, Ace Capitol, and Ace Medley Avenue, Ace Studio, each marking animposing presence in commercial real estate and showcasing the Group's legacy of pioneering excellence.

