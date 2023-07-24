Acentra Health Celebrates U.S.-India Technology Partnership at Brand Celebration with U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24: Acentra Health welcomed U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin at a celebration in Chennai on Friday, July 21, 2023, to inaugurate the U.S.-based company’s new brand and its continued investment in its growing India-based technology development workforce. Formed by the 2022 merger of CNSI, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions with offices in Chennai, and Kepro, a leading provider of technology-enabled care management, quality oversight, and clinical assessment services, Acentra Health’s global workforce serves as a vital partner for healthcare solutions to federal and state government agencies and the commercial sector.

“We are grateful to U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin for joining us to recognize Acentra Health’s brand and the critical work our India-based teams are doing to rapidly develop and implement solutions that elevate the healthcare experience for millions of Americans,” said Harish Nanda, Acentra Health Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Ms. Ravin is a tireless advocate for strong U.S.-India relations, and we are thankful for her ongoing partnership with the business community.”

With more than six decades of experience in public sector healthcare, Acentra Health’s power lies in the marriage of its capabilities developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings with high-quality care management, quality oversight, and clinical assessment capabilities. By leveraging rich data sets – provider, health plan beneficiary and member, claims and encounter, and social determinants of health – Acentra Health transforms insights into action by bridging the gaps that exist between technology suppliers, policy advisors, and clinicians.

“Acentra Health’s India workforce plays a significant role in enabling the company’s mission, creating products and solutions that help accelerate better health outcomes for Americans who rely on public sector healthcare,” said Gaurav Maini, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Acentra Health India. “We are proud to support our growing 500+ workforce in carrying out this important work with ongoing investments in their professional development, to include training, career advancement opportunities, and hybrid work arrangements that support work-life balance.”

For information on Acentra Health, including a new company video and an organization timeline, visit acentra.com. A comprehensive new website will launch later this summer.

For more information on CNSI and Kepro, visit cns-inc.com and kepro.com, respectively.

Acentra Health, formed in 2023 by the merger of industry leaders CNSI and Kepro, combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor