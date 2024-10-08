Achievements of Dr. Hemant Sharma: A Blend of Expertise and Empathy to Create a Legacy of Medical Excellence

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: Out of all medical professionals who are working tirelessly every day to save lives and promote good health, some manage to take the extra leap forward and introduce innovative concepts that pave the way for the future of medical science and practice. One amongst such name is Dr. Hemant Sharma, whose ongoing tenure of 25+ years has reflected noteworthy breakthroughs in the field of orthopaedics.

Dr. Hemant Sharma has worked extensively to establish a legacy of success and excellence in India's Healthcare sector because of the expanse of skills and breakthroughs that he has showcased throughout his career, including his record of successful treatments, his innovations with robotics-aided surgeries, and the reverence expressed by his peers.

He's currently working as the Chairman, Department of Orthopedics, Joint Replacement, Robotic Surgery at the Marengo Asia Hospitals, located in Gurugram (Haryana), India. He's a specialist Trauma, Joint Replacement and Robotic Surgeon. His qualifications include MBBS from India, FRCS and MRCS from Royal College of Surgeons of England, DNB in Orthopedics.

He started the department of Joint replacement in FMRI (Fortis Memorial Research Institute), wherein he acted as a Head of the unit and mentor too.

Dr. Hemant Sharma is the first surgeon to adopt Mako robotic hip replacement technology in NCR. He achieved this milestone by performing a robotic hip replacement surgery in a corporate Hospital in North India. He has performed over 7,000 surgeries, with remarkable patient satisfaction and outcome. Being one of the few surgeons in India to adopt robotic-assisted surgery, he has significantly paved the way for a new era in orthopedic treatment. He is known for establishing the first robotic joint replacement center in Gurgaon, altogether providing patients with easy accessibility towards world-class treatment facilities. In addition to this, he is constantly involved in research and development for the betterment and welfare of the patients good health. Dr. Hemant Sharma, as of date, offers the best robotic knee replacement in India and has successfully performed 500+ robotic knee and hip replacement surgeries.

He has treated over 250 cases of hip dysplasia and is on course to achieve new landmarks in his career by adopting the innovative pre-sets of robotics-aided surgical procedures. He has an acknowledged record of performing multiple orthopedic joint replacement surgeries and treatments for sports-related injuries and accidents.

Dr. Hemant Sharma, also a distinguished consultant with Stryker India, continues to make substantial contributions to the organization's research and education division, particularly in guiding engineers toward leveraging technology for enhanced patient outcomes. He regularly visits to share his expertise on cutting-edge advancements in robotic surgery and mentor the engineering teams. As part of Stryker's esteemed surgeon program, Fellows are invited from all across the globe to participate in surgical procedures to gain invaluable practical experience in robotic precision surgery. The Fellowship program, lasting either one or six months, provides Fellows with comprehensive training, research opportunities, and hands-on experience under Dr. Sharma's expert guidance in areas such as robotic and non-robotic hip, knee, arthroplasty, and sports injury surgery.

Here's an outlook at some of his international recognitions and accolades.

Dr. Hemant Sharma was invited as a guest speaker at several prestigious conferences across the globe. He was also featured in prominent medical journals and publications, including the Journal of Orthopedic Surgery and the Journal of Arthroplasty.

With such observations, it's safe to say that Dr. Hemant Sharma sits at a high pedestal of reverence, expertise, and success in the medical world as one of the best orthopedic doctor in India. He has always sought to innovate. He identified the areas that needed strict attention, which is why he indulged in research and went ahead to pioneer the movement of Robotics Surgery in India's medical landscape.

Not only has Dr. Sharma showcased an array of excellence in terms of work, treatment, and consultancy, but he has also spent time as an educator to enlighten young minds who look up to him as a source of inspiration. His new ventures include innovating the medical fraternity with the advancement of new-age tools and concepts (like the ones pertaining to robotic surgery) and simplifying the (otherwise) complex means that conventional medical processes inherited. He is dedicated to the cause of serving his community and introducing the future of medical (surgical) practices.

