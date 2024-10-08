ACKO appoints Nitin Sood as Group CFO

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 8: ACKO announced the appointment of Nitin Sood as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Nitin is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over 26 years of experience in corporate finance, consulting, and strategic leadership. Nitin joins ACKO after a distinguished career at PVR INOX, where he served as the CFO and played a key role in the company's growth and success over the last two decades. Nitin's tenure at PVR INOX has been marked with several key milestones including spearheading its merger with INOX Leisure, multiple fund raises for the company, managing investor relations, and driving robust financial performance, amongst others.

In his new role at ACKO, Nitin will oversee the company's financial strategy and management, and lead a dynamic team to contribute to strategic decision-making. He will play an active role in shaping the future of digital insurance in India.

On the appointment, Nitin Sood, Group CFO, said, "I am thrilled to join ACKO at such an exciting juncture of the company and contribute to its growth story. The company is redefining the multiple touchpoints in the customers' lives by becoming a holistic protection destination with its innovation and customer centric approach, and I look forward to working with the team to build sustainable financial strategies that support Acko's ambitious goals and strengthen the brand's position as a leader in the digital insurance market."

Congratulating Nitin on the appointment, Varun Dua, Founder, ACKO, said, "We are delighted to welcome Nitin to the ACKO team. His exceptional expertise in finance and strategic leadership will be a tremendous asset to our company. As we continue to scale our business and expand our product offerings, Nitin will drive sustainable financial growth while maintaining a strategic focus on innovation and customer-centricity. His expertise in managing finance for high growth companies is expected to be a vital asset to ACKO".

Nitin holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi and began his career with Dimensions Consulting, a boutique firm specializing in corporate finance consulting.

About ACKO Technology and Services Pvt Ltd.

ACKO Technology and Services Private Limited ("ACKO") is the parent company of ACKO General Insurance. ACKO, founded in 2016 is a digital-first direct-to-consumer company that builds and operates technology and services platforms. Driven by a relentless focus on superlative customer experience and with its transformative technology, ACKO helps create superior customer value propositions and more engaging experiences.

