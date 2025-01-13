Acquisition Of Law Intellect, Delhi By Solicis Lex Advisory, Mumbai

New Delhi [India], January 13:Mumbai's leading law firm ‘Solicis Lex Advisory' acquired Delhi-based law firm, ‘Law Intellect', post which it has been rechristened as “Solicis Capital” based out of NCR region.

Adv. Ameet Mehta, Managing Partner of Solicis Lex Advisory, stated that after the stupendous spread in New Zealand, Israel, USA, Canada, Bahrain, UK and UAE, Solicis Lex focussed internally on Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi. Though Solicis had a presence in Delhi, acquiring a middle-level boutique firm was desired considering the spread of ongoing legal matters and Sumit Chander, the Partner at Law Intellect, and his team were the correct fit. Law Intellect has focus areas on ED, CBI, DRI, Customs, FCRA, IPR, Trademark, Copyright and Supreme Court matters. It has a very competent team of 60-plus legal professionals.

The event at The Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, held on 11th January 2025, had many leading personalities, from Political leaders, Ministers, Celebrities, IAS, IPS, IFS, Senior Counsels, and Judges to journalists who cheered and congratulated the extended new entity. The highlight speeches were of Senior Counsels.

The Delhi entity “Solicis Capital” shall cater to all legal needs of its clients in Delhi, UP, Noida and other NCR regions. Solicis currently has a strength of approx. 300 plus lawyers and this will add to their further spread across India.

