Active Clothing 40% Topline and 73% NP Growth for FY25

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 5: Active Clothing Co. Limited (BSE - 541144), India's one of the leading 'design-to-shelf' platforms, specialising in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel for global fashion brands, has announced its Audited Q4 FY25 & FY25 Financial results.

Key Financial Highlights

FY25

- Total Income of Rs 297.12 Cr, YoY growth of 39.72%

- EBITDA of Rs 28.49 Cr, YoY growth of 34.24%

- PAT of Rs 8.45 Cr, YoY growth of 73.73%

- Diluted EPS of Rs 5.45, YoY growth of 74.12%

Q4 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 68.76 Cr, YoY growth of 81.23%

- EBITDA of Rs 5.60 Cr, YoY growth of 13.61%

- PAT of Rs 1.63 Cr, YoY growth of 21.52%

- Diluted EPS of Rs 1.06, YoY growth of 23.26%

Commenting on the Financial performance Mr. Rajesh Mehra Managing Director, of Active Clothing Co Limited said, "We are pleased with our strong performance in Q4 and throughout FY25, which underscores the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategic priorities. This growth reflects our continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, and deepening our engagement with global fashion brands.

During the year, we enhanced our capabilities across design, manufacturing, and technology, allowing us to respond swiftly to market trends and deliver high-quality, sustainable products. Our integrated 'design-to-shelf' platform continues to be a key differentiator, enabling faster turnaround and greater value for our partners.

We remain confident in the momentum we've built and are excited about the opportunities ahead. As we continue to invest in smart manufacturing, digital solutions, and new product categories, we are well-positioned to sustain this growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders."

