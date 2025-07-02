Active Clothing Co. Enters in Agreement with Ningbo Cixing Co. to Launch India's First Futuristic Smart Knitting Factory

PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 2: Active Clothing Co limited, (BSE - 541144), one of India's leading 'design-to-shelf' platforms specializing in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel for global fashion brands, today announced the long-term agreement with Ningbo Cixing Co. Ltd., Chinathe world's largest manufacturer of computerized flat knitting machines.

This strategic collaboration paves the way for the establishment of India's first "KNIT TO SHAPE" Smart Knitting Factory, a next-generation manufacturing facility that brings together state-of-the-art automation, precision engineering, and zero-waste production technologies to redefine the future of sweater knitting in the country.

The initiative is a significant step forward in transforming traditional knitwear manufacturing into a futuristic, sustainable, and digitally enabled process. By integrating 3D seamless knitting solutions and intelligent design systems from Ningbo Cixing, the facility will enable Active Clothing to manufacture high-quality knitwear with greater efficiency, customization, and minimal material wastage.

Key highlights of the "KNIT TO SHAPE" Smart Knitting Factory include:

* Introduction of advanced 3D seamless knitting technology for enhanced design flexibility and garment durability

* Automation-driven production lines aimed at improving productivity and precision

* Zero-waste manufacturing processes to support sustainable and responsible production

* This collaboration signifies a major leap in India's textile capabilities, aligning with the country's vision to emerge as a global hub for smart and sustainable garment manufacturing.

Active Clothing's partnership with Ningbo Cixing Co. Ltd. reflects its unwavering focus on innovation, world-class manufacturing standards, and delivering technologically superior solutions to its global clientele.

The "KNIT TO SHAPE" Smart Knitting Factory is set to become a benchmark for the future of sweater production in India and reinforces Active Clothing Co. Ltd.'s position as a frontrunner in driving excellence and innovation in the apparel industry.

Commenting on the Development Rajesh Mehra Managing Director, of Active Clothing Co Limited said, "We are proud to announce our long-term collaboration with Ningbo Cixing Co. Ltd., which marks a major milestone for Active Clothing Co. Ltd. and the Indian apparel industry as a whole. The establishment of India's first 'KNIT TO SHAPE' Smart Knitting Factory is a step towards redefining how sweaters are manufactured in the country.

This initiative brings cutting-edge knitting technology to India, enabling fully automated, 3D seamless production that reduces material waste and enhances design precision. It represents a shift towards intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready manufacturingaligned with our vision to stay ahead of industry trends and deliver world-class quality to our global partners.

The 'KNIT TO SHAPE' Smart Knitting Factory will not only improve operational efficiency and product innovation but also open new pathways for skill development, job creation, and technology adoption in the Indian textile sector. This partnership positions Active Clothing Co. Ltd. at the forefront of smart manufacturing and strengthens our ability to serve evolving global fashion demands with speed, flexibility, and sustainability.

We remain committed to investing in advanced infrastructure and creating long-term value for our stakeholders through continuous innovation and excellence in execution."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor