Actor Kamal alias Kaleem Pasha: A Multifaceted Talent on Par with Malayalam Actor Fahad Fazil

New Delhi [India], May 11: Actor Kamal, also known as Kaleem Pasha, is a multifaceted personality whose talents range from acting to playing the sarod, from poetry to writing books. He has excelled in every field he has ventured into.

Kamal starred as the lead in the Kannada film “The Suit”, where his remarkable acting on screen earned him recognition as one of the best actors in the industry

Today, Kamal is not only an inspiration to the youth in acting but also in business. His career graph is a testament to his achievements, which are not limited to acting alone.

Aside from being a disciplined entrepreneur, Kamal, alias Kaleem Pasha, is an extraordinary human being. His life experiences have paved the way for him to master the intricacies of acting, sarod playing, and poetry writing. He has performed in more than 300 shows for corporate, individual, and institutional audiences. Today, he serves as a guide, a mentor, and a role model for many people. He is considered a youth icon, admired for his mission of instilling belief in oneself and simplifying life through his poetry.

Kamal has played lead roles in both Bollywood and Sandalwood films. He cherishes all his experiences, turning them into poetic expressions. His vision is to ignite and inspire the spirit of everyone he encounters.

Driven by his urge to help others and make a positive impact on society, Kamal took the initiative to change lives through poetry. His poetry, known as “Kaleemiyath”, has become a means of connecting with people and spreading his message of ‘Sharing’. His diligence, the support of his family, and the faith of his team keep him motivated.

Kamal is the first poet to term his own form of poetry. Poets International Marine selected 50 of his poems for study. His acting and poetry capture the essence of all stages of life. Kaleem Pasha is a dynamic personality with a multifaceted perspective on life. He began his career as a software faculty at the Indian Institute and has been writing poetry since childhood.

In 1998, Lata Mangeshkar released his first anthology of poems, “Zindagi Ki Dastaan”. His poetry, which truly inspires people from all walks of life, is popular among students, individuals, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, and actors. Kamal’s association with personalities from the Kannada film industry has added to his success story.

Motivating people through poetry and writing books, each of his poems is beautifully depicted with real-life examples, delighting listeners. His morally based poetry inspires with themes such as ‘True Value’, ‘An Eye Opener’, ‘Life’s Lesson’, and ‘Humor’. Kamal’s poetry has garnered appreciation from people all over, including Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Dr. B R Shetty, Manna Dey, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sanjeev Kapoor, Prakash Padukone, Captain Gopinath, and many more.—-

