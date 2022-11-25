Actor Shravan Sagar’s new Rajasthani movie ‘Kesar Kasturi’ is all set to release in 2023

November 25: The movie ‘Kesar Kasturi’ will portray a fulfilling and a very loving love story while striving to bring Rajasthan’s unexplored aspects of traditions and culture into harmony.

The film Kesar Kasturi starring Shravan Sagar & Vipra Mehta in the lead roles is set to release in 2023. The viewers will be enjoying a cheerful love story while showcasing the untouched and unexplored aspects of Rajasthan’s culture and heritage.

Talking about his new film, famous actor Shravan Sagar said, “The story moved me deeply. There was no option of not working on it because I had never worked on a story like that. Earlier I worked in action movies, and this story is completely new and enticing. I loved working on this script and hopefully, our audience will appreciate the narrative. The Rajasthani traditions, culture, and hidden aspects are shown in the movie which is pretty much close to everyone’s heart! We hope that our audience will connect with the story easily and shall enjoy the movie.”

Rajasthan ranks second in terms of tourism in India, according to movie producer Vikas Sirohi, who also expressed his views saying “Why not portray our Rajasthani culture in a better direction because foreign filmmakers frequently come here to shoot movies? Everyone began gathering around the narrative after having this thought, and thus Kesar Kasturi was born.

Let us tell you the teaser of the movie Kesar Kasturi will be launched in December following the launch of its songs as well, and the film is ready to release in 2023.

Talking more about Shravan Sagar, he is a famous Indian film actor from Pink City, Jaipur who made his debut with Rajasthani film industry with film Mharo Biro Hai Ghanshyam. He also worked in many movies like Patelan, Dangal, Raju Rathod, Pagdi Atta Sata, and Shankhnaad to name a few. Apart from showcasing his acting skills in Rajasthani films, Shravan Sagar also made his debut in Bollywood industry with film ‘The Hero Abhimanyu’ in which he has played role of Inspector Abhimanyu.

Recently, for movie Shankhnaad, Shravan Sagar was awarded The Best Actor Award with the Best Rajasthani Film Award in RFF (Rajasthan Film Festival) 2022. He is also been credited for bringing the Rajasthani film back on track. His recent film, Atta Sata which is based on the Aata Sata practice has been released on OTT platform.

