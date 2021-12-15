Actress Malaika Arora appointed brand ambassador for Lotus Herbals Youth Rx

India's leading natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals has appointed Bollywood fitness diva Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals Youth Rx brand and its range of natural, anti-ageing skincare products.

As the face of the brand, Malaika will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, digital and OTT platforms which will commence from 15th December 2021. Lotus Herbals Youth Rx' offers a range of skin care products which are a complete natural solution for fighting the signs of ageing with the goodness of Ginger & Ginseng formulated into a revolutionary Gineplex Youth compound.

During its two year long association with Malika the brand messaging would focus on ageing as a natural process and the benefits of using anti-aging skin care products formulated with potent natural ingredients. As the brand ambassador Malaika Arora with her flawless skin and perfectly toned body is a natural fit, who embodies the ethos of the brand with her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

The stunning actress who readily connects with the young adult population resonates with today's modern consumers, who are enamoured by her beauty, flawless complexion and personality. Lotus Herbals Youth Rx plans to leverage her extraordinary popularity, to reach out to aspirational consumers PAN India.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says, "Lotus Herbals Youth Rx symbolises green beauty and our scientifically researched natural product line redefines the anti-aging category. We are glad that we have such a stunning celebrity endorser who resonates with the brands ethos and values."

Actress Malaika Arora elaborates "I am delighted to associate with Lotus Herbals Youth Rx since their products are free from Parabens & Artificial preservatives, is Non-toxic to the environment & are tested on Indian Skin. These wonderful products are all you need for radiant, firm, hydrated, youthful looking skin. My need for younger and healthy-looking skin has finally been met by Lotus Youth Rx."

As the new face for Lotus Herbals Youth Rx, the gorgeous Malika Arora will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, OTT, digital, in store, POP, Sampling and social media platforms. With a widespread media plan, the brand will run a TVC with Malaika, on top performing GEC channels and Mega properties on leading national and regional shows.

To introduce the new brand ambassador, the campaign will run on all social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter &YouTube. In addition, Lotus Youth Rx would have massive giveaways for their followers to maximise reach and engagement.

The Lotus Herbals Youth Rx product range is formulated with the Gineplex Youth Compound enriched with the goodness of Ginger & Ginseng which is potent natural anti-aging active ingredient and are clinically proven to accelerate lifting, firming and protective action on the skin.

Natural yet the most powerful alternative to tackle ageing of skin, Youth Rx scientifically harnesses the active proteins and minerals from natural ingredients, replenishes lost Hydration and nourishes the skin from within, bringing back the skin to its youthful health.

Lotus Herbals Youth Rx is a conscious skincare brand whose products are crafted with responsibly sourced ingredients. All its products are 100% vegetarian, cruelty free, preservative free & clinically tested on Indian skins and made without using parabens & preservatives and come in packaging made of recyclable material, which includes paper boxes and jars.

