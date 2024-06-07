Actress Prarthana Behere Launches Vittal Shetty’s Pune Puranpoli Outlet

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Welcome to Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar, the famous Puranpoli chain which opened its newest outlet in Pune at Pimple Saudagar. Now they have 3 branches in Pune, 7 in whole Maharashtra and pan-India about 35.

The grand launch of the outlet the other evening was graced by popular actress the beautiful Prarthana Behere known for her stellar performances in Hindi, Marathi and South Indian movies.

Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar is owned by BPG Unicorn. Since its launch in 2021, the chain is famous for its more than twenty-four varieties of mouth-watering authentic Puranpoli, prepared fresh and naturally without the use of chemicals and preservatives.

Prathik Thorat, franchise owner said, “Our core concept is to offer customers the original flavour and culture of Maharashtra in a modern setting.”

Chief Guest Prarthana Behere said, “As a Maharashtrian, Puranpoli is one of my favourite sweets and I am thrilled to be a part of the launch of Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar’s new outlet in Pimple Saudagar,” as she savoured few delicious Puranpoli.

Vittal Shetty, the dynamic founder and partner of Puranpoli Ghar told, “We have worked hard and taken every care to prepare the food items to suit the tastes of the customers.”

When in Pune come and enjoy eating Puranpoli chosing from traditional daal one, coconut, anjeer, badam, chocolate, pineapple, jackfruit, mango et al).

And wait. “The uniqueness of this outlet is also we added authentic South Indian cuisines named “UDUPI ANNA” which serve authentic Bangalorean cuisines like Benne dosa, Mysore bonda, Mangalore-Goa buns, along with thette idli and other cuisines,” informed the proud partners Vittal, Sourabh Chaudhary and Bhaskar KR.

Happy eating..!

