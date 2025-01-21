Actress Tanya Mishra Soars High With Her Latest Album

New Delhi [India], January 21:Has the beautiful model- actress Tanya Mishra with a quiet charm on her own hit the musical jackpot again?

Well,the supremely talented Tanya’s music video album Rehbara 2.0 which was released last week is climbing impressively upwards in popularity chart. Model-actor Abhishek Bajaj is paired opposite her with the versatile Rizwan Nagina as the singer and music composer, Ayerra Tehrir with her mesmerising lyrics and costumes design by Anshu Jaiswal. Tanya's other 4 music albums including Zindagi (singer the prodigious Shahid Mallya), Haar Gaya Dil (1.5 million views on YouTube), Tu Mera Ho Jayga.

“This album Rehbara 2.0 is particularly close to Tanya's heart because of its old world charm. “This soft romantic album has innocent and natural romantic scenes interwoven in it which, I’m sure, will touch audiences’ heart,” tells the girl who has traversed a long distance from a small-town in Gaya in Bihar to the ultra glamour city of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

At her young age of 25, Tanya besides doing and negotiating independent projects has also opened a production house of her own called Vidnet Music for movies, webseries and ad films.

Aacting was Tanya's childhood dream and “my destiny brought me to this great city of Mumbai.”

If not an actor, Tanya says that she would have been a skilled businesswoman.

Tanya observesthat the recent trends of Bollywood movies like Pathan and Jawan exceeding Rs 1000 crore business collections is a welcome sign for further boom in Bollywood.

A self-confessed admirer of Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut

Tanya says that nothing happens overnight. “I have been working hard and nothing can replace hardwork and sincerity of purpose. I don’t bother about the competion among newcomers. Everyone has his for her own dream and destiny. When convinced I pursue things nonstop till I achieve positive results,” says a confident Tanya who’s hoping her best is on way!

Stay positive Tanya and keep smiling and scaling greater heights..! The world salutes the winner!

You-tube Video Link: https://youtu.be/7rHOnsBUQMo?si=JSu5Sac9NHqfC_7p

