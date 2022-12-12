actyv.ai appoints Sanjeev Chhabra as Chief Growth Officer to drive global expansion

actyv.ai, a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has announced the appointment of Sanjeev Chhabra as its Chief Growth Officer to drive global expansion.

Sanjeev Chhabra, an IIT (Bombay) and IIM (Ahmedabad) alumnus, is a corporate banker with more than 25 years of experience in client management and credit risk management. His stints include Standard Chartered Bank (Sustainable Finance, Credit & Portfolio Management, Leveraged Finance) across Dubai, UAE, Singapore and India, ING Bank (Investment Banking) and Bank of America (Corporate Finance). He has an extensive international exposure across geographies including South East Asia, Middle East (GCC), Africa and India, building and leading teams driving revenue growth. His areas of expertise are originating and executing complex transactions across sectors for large corporates, multinationals and private equity funds.

Commenting on the appointment, Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of Singapore-headquartered actyv.ai, said, "Sanjeev brings a strategic mindset and is a business builder known for reliability, integrity and discipline. His leadership and experience in driving synergies to deliver exceptional results will accelerate future growth and global expansion of our platform."

Sanjeev Chhabra said, "I am really excited to join actyv.ai as Chief Growth Officer, a challenging next step in my career. This would allow me to build on the significant achievements of actyv.ai in offering technology solutions, globally." He further added, "actyv.ai offers a phenomenal opportunity to deliver responsible and sustainable growth across enterprises and their supply chain ecosystems through their embedded B2B BNPL, finance and insurance offerings."

