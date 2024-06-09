Adani Airport Holdings achieves 7 per cent growth (YoY), handles over 1 mn tonnes of cargo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Adani Airport Holdings achieved milestone by handling one million tonnes of air cargo in the fiscal year 2023-2024, the company informed the exchange in a filing on Sunday.

The achievement highlights the company's operational capabilities and strategic growth in the aviation industry.

Seven airports facilitated over 10 lakh metric tonnes of cargo in FY 2023-24, capturing an impressive 30.1% market share.

Demonstrating solid growth the seven airports under Adani airport holdings facilitated 10,13,115 metric tonnes of cargo in FY 2023-24, capturing an impressive 30.1 per cent market share. This represents a significant 7 per cent y-o-y increase compared to the previous fiscal, when the total cargo tonnage was 9,44,912 metric tonnes.

In FY 2023-2024, the company's cargo operations were predominantly international, 65% of the cargo managed was international. This showcases its efficiency in managing worldwide operations while maintaining a robust domestic presence.

The major international destinations for cargo included Germany, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata for domestic sectors.

The international cargo tonnage amounted to 6,62,258 metric tonnes, recording a notable 9 per cent y-o-y growth compared to the previous fiscal's 6,06,348 metric tonnes. The cargo operations were driven by commodities, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, perishables, electricals/electronics, and engineering goods.

"At Adani Airport Holdings Limited, we have been consistently setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. The cargo terminals have achieved a remarkable milestone, handling over 1 million tonnes this fiscal year. This achievement solidifies our position as key facilitators in both international and domestic airfreight operations in India" said Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL.

Adani Airport Holdings Mumbai international airport witnessed the highest recorded volumes for the fiscal year in March 2024.

At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad) the company successfully handled Indigo's first A320 neo freighter on 18 May, 2024

The International cargo operations at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow) achieved the highest-ever volume of 700 tonnes in March 2024

During 2023-24, the company also made notable additions of new freight operators including Challenge Group, CMA CGM Air Cargo, Air Pace, Kenya Airways, Indigo, and Uganda Airlines.

The Adani Airport Holdings Mumbai international airport received 2 major awards, Cargo Airport of the Year - Region India at Air Cargo India 2024 and The Best Cargo Airport - Efficiency & Digitization at the India Cargo Awards 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor