Adani Electricity supports Mumbai's festive season with over 2,571 floodlights

Mumbai, Sep 4 In a bid to ensure a safe and joyful experience for devotees, Adani Electricity, the power supplier for Mumbai's Western and Eastern Suburbs, has installed over 2,571 floodlights at 167 Lord Ganesh idol immersion locations across 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards.

In addition, the company installed 80 floodlights around the Mount Mary Church in Bandra for the upcoming Mount Mary Fair from September 5 to September 14.

"Our top priority is ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply for our customers and all devotees during this festive season," an Adani Electricity spokesperson said.

"Our power warriors are fully prepared with all the necessary equipment and materials and are strategically stationed across the city to manage any emergencies during the Ganesh immersion days and the Mount Mary Fair," the spokesperson added.

To facilitate a seamless experience for organisers, Adani Electricity also streamlined the process for temporary electricity connections. This will ensure that pandals receive their connections within 48 hours of submitting their applications.

This year, close to 1,000 Ganesh pandals chose Adani Electricity to power their safe and joyous celebrations.

In August, Adani Electricity made temporary electricity connections available to Ganesh pandals at a residential rate.

The initiative ensured that pandals across the city have access to reliable power during the festivities.

“Last year, we successfully provided uninterrupted power to over 986 Ganesh pandals across the city. We've made thorough preparations to expedite connection approvals and maintain a reliable power supply throughout the festival. Our dedicated Quick Response Team is strategically deployed to address any issues swiftly,” the company spokesperson said.

Earlier, Adani Electricity also collaborated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Department to conduct essential electrical safety training for Ganesh Mandal volunteers across Mumbai.

The joint effort aimed to significantly improve emergency preparedness and reduce potential electrical hazards during the upcoming festivities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor