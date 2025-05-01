Adani Enterprises' net profit surges 7.5x to Rs 3,845 crore in Q4, incubating businesses shine

Ahmedabad, May 1 Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday announced robust financial results, with net profit surging 7.5 times to Rs 3,845 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 449 crore in the same period in FY24.

AEL recognised an exceptional gain of Rs 3,946 crore after Adani Wilmar Ltd’s 13.5 per cent stake sale in the January-March quarter (Q4).

For the entire fiscal (FY25), revenue increased by 2 per cent to Rs 1,00,365 crore and consolidated profit before tax (PBT) up by 16 per cent to Rs 6,533 crore.

EBITDA increased by 26 per cent to Rs 16,722 crore last fiscal, driven by continued strong operational performance from incubating businesses, the company said in a statement.

"At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India's infrastructure and energy sector," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"Our robust performance in FY25 is a direct outcome of our strengths in scale, speed and sustainability. Impressive growth across our incubating businesses reflects the power of disciplined execution, future-focused investments and a commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainability," said the billionaire industrialist.

In Q4 FY25, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) started further expansion of solar cell and module lines for an additional capacity of 6 GW with financial closure secured.

In solar manufacturing, module sales increased by 59 per cent (year-on-year) basis to 4,263 MW with higher EBITDA margins on account of improved realisation and operational efficiency.

In Q4 FY25, ANIL wind business completed capacity expansion to 2.25 GW with mix of 5.2 MW, 3.3 MW and 3.0 MW wind turbine generator (WTG) models, the company informed.

AdaniConnex also completed construction of Noida data centre and made operational with initial capacity of 10 MW. In mining services, Parsa coal block commenced operations and successfully made the first customer delivery.

AEL said it has not only delivered robust operational and financial performance but also has remained focused on the timely completion of large infrastructure projects, capacity extension and asset utilisation of its businesses.

"As we scale up in energy transition, airports, data centres and mining services, we are creating new market leaders that will drive India's growth story for decades to come. Each success across our incubation spectrum accelerates our mission to create long-term value and catalyses India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse," said Gautam Adani.

