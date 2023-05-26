Adani Green Energy wind energy capacity crosses 1 GW with commissioning of wind power unit in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Friday said its operational wind generation capacity had increased to 1,101 MW (1.1 GW) after its subsidiary, Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five, commissioned a 130 MW wind power plant at Kutch in Gujarat.

The plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement of 130 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.83/kWh, according to a statement from Adani Green Energy. The company said this places AGEL's total renewable portfolio well on track to reach its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent 'Energy Network Operation Centre' (ENOC) platform, which has continuously demonstrated and aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio spread across diverse locations in India.

Through its successive projects, AGEL said it continued to integrate the objective of sustainability with economic development, creating jobs as well as enabling decarbonisation in line with India's commitment at United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris and taking it one step closer towards Climate Leadership.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Green Energy Limited is one of the largest renewable energy companies in India. Owned by Adani Group, the company operates Kamuthi Solar Power Project, one of the largest solar photovoltaic plants in the world.

According to its website, the company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. The electricity generated is supplied to central and state government entities and government-backed corporations.

AGEL manages wind energy and solar power plants, including operational projects, in 11 states of India namely Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

